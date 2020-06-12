× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25 inspired numerous people to take the first steps to work toward racial equality.

Activists say there’s more to do beyond the signs and slogans.

Doing anti-racism work means listening, learning, interrogating your social position and knowing when and how to speak up, said Vincent Stephens, director of the Popel Shaw Center for Race and Equality at Dickinson College.

“Part of that means recognizing that your black friends, co-workers and neighbors are not obligated to educate you. They have their own lives and experiences,” he said. “You, as an ally, have to do the work and you have to commit to doing it on a regular basis.”

That education needs to be a fusion of formal learning, civic engagement and activity in our homes and communities, Stephens said.

If the New York Times bestseller list is any indication, many are turning to books on the black experience, slavery, white supremacy and racism to find that education. In its June 14 list, 13 of the top 15 nonfiction books on the combined print and e-book bestseller list were books looking at such topics.

Carlisle resident Charles Allen, a professor of leadership and cultural studies at the Army War College, said there are several opportunities for learning and discussion in the Carlisle area, including Moving Circles (movingcircles@yahoo.com), a group created out of discussions on what it would take to achieve Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream, and Racial Justice Book Club (rjbookclubcarlisle@gmail.com).

Parents play a crucial role in education. Parents who speak to their children about race in realistic and historically grounded ways prepare their children to start asking questions and thinking about their own background, Stephens said.

Children are taught racism, said Jeff Bell, principal at Bellaire Elementary School in an essay featured in today’s edition of The Sentinel. That makes education about injustice critical to creating change.

“We need white people to teach their children to speak up when they see injustice against black people. When they hear a racial slur, they need to have the courage to speak up and say it is wrong,” Bell said. “If children see their parents doing this, they will know that it is OK to do the same.”

People of color grow up in households where race, ethnicity and nationality are unavoidable topics, which isn’t always the case for white Americans, Stephens said. Making the effort to talk about identity is something that can complement what happens in formal classroom settings and in other spheres of life.

Danielle Conway, dean of Penn State Dickinson School of Law, and Ellie Park, a teacher in the Carlisle Area School District, exemplify Stephens’ point.

Conway said her mother prepared her for life as a black woman by teaching her to go to school, make a lot of money and be successful to avoid being a welfare queen or a single parent. Her mother had the belief that such a destiny was somehow a black woman’s fault, but Conway said she disconnected from those narratives early on.

The lessons of paying her own way and making it on her own terms stuck, leading Conway to college and to ROTC where she first learned that she couldn’t do everything on her own.

“You have to collaborate. You have a mission that you have to get accomplished and you can’t do everything on your own,” she said. “We can’t do anything by ourselves, let alone dismantle institutional racism that we didn’t create.”

White people and institutions have to attack institutional racism by reinvesting in schools, learning about deficiencies in the understanding of history and considering others, she said.

“We have to attack racism in the same institutional way that we built it,” Conway said.

In a recent letter to the law school community, Conway took care to recognize that each person comes into the current climate with the weight they have been carrying.

“I had to strike a tone to explain to them that I, too, need them because I, too, am vulnerable,” she said. “They can also see me saying, ‘I need you.’ I need a white woman. I need a white man. I need a Latino woman. I need a Latino man. I need an Asian. I need everybody.”

That’s the message Park’s parents, who had marched with Martin Luther King Jr., taught her from the time she was young.

“My parents were really open to talking to me about social justice and injustice from the time I was a toddler,” said Park, who is white. “That was part of my formative identity as an activist.”

Like Stephens, Park pointed to education as an important first step to becoming an ally to black people.

“Start by doing a lot of listening and a lot of reading. I think people get really excited about a cause that they feel is really important and they have an idea and want to do it,” she said.

Those ideas are great, she said, but as white people in a movement that’s about black lives and black rights, those ideas might not always be helpful. It’s important to check with the black community to see what they need.

“Any time white people can take a back seat right now, they should,” she said. “White people should be involved. I think we need to be using especially our financial resources and our time.”

And when white people are talking to members of the black community about what they need they have to be prepared to truly listen.

“Listen, just listen — don’t jump in, minimize, make excuses or get offended,” said Carlisle resident Sonya Browne. “Those things get in the way of listening. Take the time to see the world as they do. Your views of reality may differ greatly.”

Stephens agreed, saying it’s important for people to listen to and validate the experiences of people who are different than themselves.

“People have to do their personal work, really thinking about our own identities, our biases, our privileges and seeking ways to mobilize those to challenge oppression,” he said.

Everyday people need to think about issues like a quality education, food security and health care for which they can advocate. To hold the government and public sector accountable, the well-being of the entire community has to be considered, Stephens said.

The next challenge is taking the steps to bring about such changes.

Erik Love, associate professor of sociology at Dickinson College who this semester taught a course called “Social Movements, Protest and Conflict,” said one of the limitations of protests over the past 10 years has been what’s called a “tactical freeze,” when organizers get stuck on a single approach.

Looking back at the Civil Rights era of the 1960s, organizers were able to shift between tactics — boycotts, sit-ins, rallies, strikes — and were willing to change from one goal to another over time, Love said.

“They coordinated and shifted in ways to try to build upon the successes that they had. That’s the hallmark of a really well-organized and effective social movement,” Love said.

It’s important to think about other ways to get involved over the next several weeks. Love suggested writing letters to the editor and calling government officials to tell them what action you want to see.

Carlisle hasn’t had an issue comparable to Floyd’s death, but how police do their job is an important public issue, as is addressing racism and discrimination that takes place in town, so showing up at meetings is important, Love said.

“There’s ways you can get involved right here in Carlisle that can make a huge difference, especially an issue like police violence. Policing is a local issue so this is the perfect sort of thing to get involved right here in Carlisle,” Love said.

Mayor Tim Scott said Carlisle Borough works on its operating budget every year in November, and that includes the borough’s police budget.

“If you have concerns about policing, show up at one of those meetings and voice your concerns,” he said.

Conway pins great promise in reform efforts on realizing the promise of the rule of law, which she believes can be an aspirational avenue toward equality.

“The rule of law has great power and promise. Now, we need to realize the promise. We have figured out the power. We can see that. Now, let’s implement that second piece — the promise,” she said.

If we look only at how the rule of law is implemented, we see that it protects the wealthy and privileged, she said.

“We need to act on the rule of law for the purpose of doing equity and achieving justice. If you look at the rule of law that way, I think it’s really hard to misinterpret that it’s a vehicle for change,” Conway said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

