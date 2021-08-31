Benefit bluegrass concert to be held at Craighead House

The Craighead House will host a bluegrass concert by Charm City Junction at the historic home on the Yellow Breeches Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12.

The “Bluegrass on the Breeches” event is a benefit for the Craighead House, a museum and education center built around the legacy of the Craigheads, a renowned family of naturalists.

The concert is being produced by Davis Tracy, the founder and coordinator of Dickinson College’s Bluegrass on the Grass festival. Charm City Junction is a Baltimore-based string band known for its mix of Irish and Appalachian tunes.

Tickets to the concert are available at a requested donation of $20 per ticket, and are available by emailing tracy@dickinson.edu or by visiting Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle.

Since 2012, the Craighead House has been owned by a nonprofit corporation dedicated to restoring the property and providing environmental programs.

The renovation of the 1886 home is in its final stages, according to the organization, and the home’s gardens are also in the process of being revitalized back to the configuration of the Craigheads’ gardens of early to mid-20th century.