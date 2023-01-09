Benchfield Farms owners in Upper Mifflin show off rare horses at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – People who visited the equine barn this weekend at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show here did a double take at the big spotted horses with black and white coats.

These North American Spotted Draft Horses owned by an Upper Mifflin Township area couple are worth a second look.

“There are less than 5,000 of these Spotted Draft Horses in the United States,” said Meg Enslin who, with her husband, Scott, has several of the breed at their Benchfield Farms. “We brought six of them to the Farm Show for the hitched horse events.”

Farm Show visitors usually marvel at the size and strength of such draft horse breeds as Belgians, Clydesdales and Percherons at the Equine Barn. Spotted Draft Horses are both unusual and eye-catching.

Bred for color and power and ranging from 1,250 to up to 2,000 pounds, this relatively new breed is known for having generally easy going temperaments. These horses seemed oblivious to the stir they were making among visitors who gawked at them and photographed them.

Like the visitors, Enslin finds her Spotted Drafts beautiful with their patterns and colors. She also likes their personalities.

“Take these six,” she said as she and her helpers prepared six horses for the six-horse hitch, an event in which three pairs of horses pull an elaborate cart through the New Holland Arena. It takes at least an hour per horse to get ready for the arena.

The Enslin team braided the horses’ tails and prepared them for this charming piece of Americana, which shows off the Farm Show’s largest animals in the show ring.

They then lined the horses up properly depending on their jobs in the event. A six-horse hitch has three teams, two in the lead, two in the middle known as the swing team and two at the rear known as the wheel team. Enslin discussed the personalities of each horse.

“Our lead team is Holly, a confident horse but somewhat of a pretty girl and a showoff, and Alex, a quick, agile horse who’s a bit high strung and still is learning,” Enslin said affectionately, petting each horse as she introduced them.

The swing team consisted of Wiley, whom Enslin called “experienced and rock solid” and Dreamer, “a tomboy and a worker bee.” Faith, an introverted and rather “haughty” horse, and Pepper, “a hyperactive all boy” horse made up the wheel team.

Enslin said the horses like going into the arena. That was evident moments later when the six of them, pulling a royal blue wagon with silver wheels, came in with a clip-clopping entrance.

Her team looked distinctive and powerful as they functioned smoothly, showing their beauty and grace. They seemed to follow the cues of the driver who kept them trotting, walking, reversing directions and more at the order of the ring master. The team took third place in the competition.

The team also participated in other hitched horse events. Two horses were removed from each team for the four-horse hitch. The teams then went down to three horses for the unicorn class and two horses after that.

The Enslins breed Spotted Draft horses at Benchfield Farms, their 67-acre property beside state game lands. They have 35 draft horses, with Belgians and Percherons, in addition to the Spotted Drafts, plus two riding horses, some miniature horses and a miniature donkey.

Benchfield Farms offers a variety of services, including wagon and carriage rides to birthday parties, weddings and other events.

