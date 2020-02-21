Bankruptcy judge wades in to Harrisburg diocese's finances

HARRISBURG — A federal judge on Friday began the process of figuring out how the Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese will remain functioning and able to pay its bills while its 2-day-old bankruptcy filing inches ahead.

Chief Bankruptcy Judge Henry Van Eck heard from lawyers for the diocese and the bankruptcy trustee about the church's intertwined financial operations, including the widespread use of its federal employer identification number by schools, parishes and other entities.

“That admission alone is sufficient to convey legal title of the funds in those accounts” to the diocese, the bankruptcy trustee wrote in a Thursday filing.

Blake Roth, an attorney for the diocese, said it has located 79 bank accounts for such diverse uses as a high school cafeteria and a basketball boosters' club. The exact balances in those accounts have not yet been established, Roth said.

Roth said legal ownership of various accounts will be established at some point.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is going to be central to this, like every diocesan case,” Roth said. “We fully expect this is going to be litigated.”