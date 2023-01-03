Baking contests fill up week of festivities at 2023 Farm Show

HARRISBURG — Some of the most delicious aspects of any Pennsylvania Farm Show are the baking contests.

They’re creative. They’re competitive. Best of all, some would say, are that the samples are free.

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 14, includes eight baking contests. The first one held on opening day of the Farm Show is the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest. Other contests feature everything from chocolate cakes, oatmeal raisin cookies, jelly and jam bars, whoopie pies and more.

Winners of these contests receive cash prizes, ribbons and, of course, bragging rights.

Four of the contests are only open to Pennsylvania residents who were certified first-place finishers in specific baking contests at Pennsylvania's 2022 approved agricultural fairs — apple pies, chocolate cake, chocolate cookies and angel food cake. The other four are open to any Pennsylvania resident who likes to make whoopie pies, jelly and jam bars, oatmeal raisin cookies and dishes from Mrs. Wages canned goods.

Contestants are encouraged to be creative and must bake their entries from scratch (no mixes allowed) at home, then bring them to the show in accordance with each contest's rules and deadlines.

Entries are tasted and evaluated in the Farm Show Family Living Department in the Main Exhibition Hall behind the Maclay Street lobby. Each contest has a panel of judges whose members sample the goods, evaluate them and pick winners. Then, free samples are given to the public.

It’s a sweet tradition that draws crowds of both bakers and spectators eager to taste the entries.

Here are the contests in order of how they will be held:

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest

10 a.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is open only to state residents who are certified Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest winners at an approved Pennsylvania agricultural fair during the 2022 fair season.

Pies are judged on flavor, filling, consistency, doneness and moistness, crust color, flavor, texture and overall appearance; and creativity. Prizes are $500 for first, $300 for second, $200 for third and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest

2 p.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture PA Preferred and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is only open to Pennsylvania youth (8 through 18) who are certified winners in the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2022 fair season.

Entries are judged on flavor, texture, creativity and inside and outside characteristics. Prizes are $500 for first, $300 for second, $200 for third and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest

4 p.m. Saturday. This contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, is only open to Pennsylvania residents who are certified winners in the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest at approved agricultural fairs during the 2022 fair season.

Entries are judged on flavor, texture, frosting and inside and outside characteristics. Prizes are $500 for first, $300 for second, $200 for third and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest

10 a.m. Sunday. This competition is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and open only to winners of an Incredible Angel Food cake Contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2022 fair season.

Entries are judged on creativity, flavor, smell, taste texture, lightness, overall appearance including surface, size and color, topping, icing and decoration. Prizes are $500 for first, $300 for second, $200 for third and ribbons for fourth and fifth places.

Jelly/Jam Bar Contest

4 p.m., Sunday. Sponsored by Christina Maser Pantry of Lancaster, this contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident. All entries must use jelly, jam or preserves.

Prizes are $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third.

Pennsylvania's Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest

4 p.m. Jan. 10. This contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident.

Whoopie pies will be judged on flavor, smell, taste, texture and smoothness of filling. No decorations are permitted. Prizes are $500 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third.

Be Creative with Mrs. Wages

6 p.m. Jan. 10. This contest, sponsored by Mrs. Wages of Muscatine, Iowa, is open to any Pennsylvania resident. Contestants must create a dish using a Mrs. Wages product. Entries will be judged on taste and appearance.

Prizes are $200 grocery store gift card and a Mrs. Wages gift basket for first, $100 grocery store gift card and gift basket for second and $50 grocery store gift card and gift basket for third.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Contest

5 p.m. Jan. 13. This competition is open to any Pennsylvania resident.

Prizes are $500 for first, $100 for second, $50 for third and ribbons for fourth and fifth.

For more information on the baking contests, visit www.farmshow.pa.gov.

