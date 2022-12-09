Bake your moneymaker: 50 bakers, hours of baking and thousands of cookies fuel St. John’s Episcopal Church's holiday event in Carlisle

There’s a strategy with every set-up lest the Cookie Sale crumble.

Every year, like clockwork, a team of dedicated volunteers pitch in to serve up a holiday tradition in support of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Carlisle.

They bake, box and sell thousands of baked goods to customers coming to the Square.

Once known as the “Cookie Walk”, the tradition allowed residents to fill up boxes with their preferences. But COVID-19 stopped the annual event in 2020 and changed that format in 2021.

This year, customers had the choice of drive-thru up the Irvine Row alley or a brief trip into the church’s parish hall to buy boxes of cookies in-person. Either way, the volunteers were ready to deliver the goods.

“There are thousands of cookies that come in,” Sandy Patsolic said. “We make sure they are rotated properly so that every box gets a nice mix of cookies.”

A North Middleton Township resident, her job Thursday into Friday was to organize the drop-offs from about 50 bakers using the parish hall kitchen as a staging area.

Planning began weeks earlier when volunteers were recruited and instructions sent out on how to bundle the goodies for delivery.

At a minimum, organizers asked for 10 dozen cookies per baker, but many went above and beyond that, Patsolic said. It was estimated this year that 14,000 cookies were processed by volunteers filling at least 200 boxes in three sizes — small, medium and large.

The degree of complexity depended on the baker. One woman made dozens of gingerbread men and then decorated each cookie differently, Patsolic said. “It’s just a lot of fun and all for a good cause. It just gives us pleasure to make something nice around the Christmas holidays. The community loves the cookies."

Debbie Kendrick of Middlesex Township has been a volunteer for about 11 years. During that time, she has taken on every job in the enterprise except working the kitchen at the distribution site.

“It’s enjoyable to bake the cookies and provide something back to the community,” she said. “It’s a good fundraiser for the church.”

In the lead-up to Friday’s sale, Kendrick baked 41 dozen cookies over the course of several days. “I’m an overachiever,” she said. “I went to some easier cookies to get a higher yield because we have fewer bakers. Variety and yield — those were my two priorities this year.”

As a result, Kendrick avoided being tripped up by candy canes that require twisting together different colors of dough to the same standards.

She also steered clear of sugar cookies because decorating each one with different patterns of icing and sprinkles was too time-consuming.

Kendrick was among the volunteers who walked a circuit around dozens of trays and pans set up on a line of tables down the middle of the fellowship hall. At each stop, she picked up a cookie to add to the mix within each box she was tasked to fill.

Even that job had its strategy with heavier cookies toward the bottom topped by a buffer of cut-out confections and smaller cookies set into nooks and crannies.

“We want customers to feel they got an ample supply for their money,” Kendrick said. “The [church] kitchen did a nice job of keeping some out so we have a variety.”

Anne Backenstow of North Middleton Township spent part of her busy Friday morning replacing the empty trays and pans with fresh stocks of cookies.

“I thought it would be easy,” she said. “My job was to make sure there were cookies on the table for everyone to take. I was backwards and forwards from the kitchen to make sure we had the table full.”

Like Kendrick, Backenstow focused on ease of operation and volume of production. “I had to step it up a bit,” she said. “I tried not to do anything that took too much time or was too challenging. I started baking after Thanksgiving. I was busy for two weeks.”

Each day, she baked two sets of cookies at a time — usually two dozen of one recipe and two dozen of a different recipe. By the time she was done, there were 20 dozen cookies to donate to the annual fundraiser.

“I probably spend more time baking for the church than I actually do for myself,” Backenstow said. “But that’s OK. Because afterwards, I can buy a box and take it home and enjoy everybody else’s cookies. It’s the camaraderie. You’re raising money for the church. We know each other quite well. We’ve been doing it for many years.”

With the friendship came a batch of inside information — tips on the best bargains on butter, flour and other ingredients. “People would tell each other, ‘This is a good deal,’” Backenstow said. “We all know where all the good sales are.”

Photos: Scenes from the St. John's Episcopal Church cookie sale in Carlisle