Auxiliary lanes, exit changes discussed for I-81 near Carlisle

Discussion continues at the county and state level considering improvements for the Interstate 81 corridor between exits 44 and 52 near Carlisle.

The 8-mile stretch of highway has had its share of crashes and speeding concerns the past several years, with constant calls for fixes or improvements.

Cumberland County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner provided updates on some of those ideas during Carlisle Borough Council’s meeting Thursday night, though no plans have been set in stone.

“I-81 has been studied lengthwise several times to see what improvement options would be out there, how much it would cost to widen the facility,” Stoner said. “Most recently I think we’re on the right track of really looking at an improvement plan and it’s going to look at different options along the corridor to improve traffic, to improve congestion, to improve safety long-term.”

Stoner said PennDOT conducted meetings last fall to determine “focus areas” on I-81 between the Maryland boarder and the I-78 split in Lebanon County. Of the 12 areas that were considered, PennDOT determined that the stretch of I-81 along Carlisle was one of the “priority focus areas.”

He said PennDOT’s surveys and public engagement initiatives yielded a proposal to add auxiliary lanes to connect the 8-mile stretch between the two exits near Carlisle.

“So we take a lot of the local traffic and move it out of the through traffic, reduce the speed there for entrance and it reduces weaving of cars trying to get on the highway,” Stoner said. “I think when you look at the Carlisle area, the number of exits we have and the number of access points we have makes a lot of sense to have some of that separation, have that extra capacity.”

Stoner said that a second idea the study examined included closing or adjusting some of the interchanges in that stretch, including exits 48 and 52.

“The planning department had worked with the Army Heritage Education Center several years ago to look at and study this interchange, so there’s initial renderings out there of what it could look like and how we could make it a full interchange to close 48 and make that full interchange at 49,” Stoner said.

He also outlined a plan for a new design for Exit 52 to improve safety and mobility by limiting left-hand turns.

The final item Stoner discussed at Thursday’s meeting was the potential connection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-81. Stoner said if this were to happen, it would be on the east side of the borough.

“[The] next steps in the process are really to convert some of these concepts into projects,” Stoner said.

However, he said these projects won’t happen overnight and that it could potentially be another two to five years before construction would begin.

