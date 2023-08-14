A garden at 1020 S. Hanover St. will be the Carlisle Garden Club’s featured garden for August.

Cathy Johnson and her husband, Ron, have lived in their home for 14 years. Together, they have spent many hours creating a delightful space that expresses their creativity and green thumbs. As Cathy says, they love to play in the dirt!

Cathy’s passion is finding “objet d’art” that can be refashioned to add interest in all corners of their yard. She has an eye for the unusual. Their long perennial bed features not only flowers and shrubs, but also recycled pieces that she brings back to life, including an old outhouse used to store tools.

The Johnsons enjoy the flower bed near their back porch. They take particular pleasure in attracting hummingbirds to flowers that they have specially chosen to attract them. In addition to hummingbirds, other species take advantage of many bird houses scattered in various locations throughout the yard. A highlight of the yard is a corkscrew tree that the birds love.

The garden will be open to the public free of charge on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Stop by and enjoy this delightful garden. Parking is available on William Drive.