Believe it or not, there are many, many people who experience back pain when they are at rest, getting out of bed in the morning, changing positions and during coughing/sneezing. These patients also feel the back/leg pains go away during movement, walking, etc.

Typically, this pattern of symptoms is common with disc herniation of the lower spine.

You’re probably wondering what a disc herniation is. A disc is a fluid filled sac (kind of like a ketchup packet). Discs sit between each of the bones that make up your spine.

The job of the disc is to act as a shock absorber as you walk, lift, etc. Another job of the disc is to keep enough space between the bones of the spine so that they do not create pressure on the nerves that run from your spine to your skin, muscles and other body parts.

Unfortunately, discs are weakest at their back/outside border. This makes the discs susceptible to herniation or rupture of the disc tissue. The rupturing of the disc tissue causes the fluid in the center of the disc to press against a nerve root.

The compression of the nerve root by a disc herniation can cause pain across the lower back and/or down the right or left leg. In addition, the nerve compression by the disc can cause muscle weakness and shrinking of the muscle that is being affected by nerve compression.

Typically, most people with disc herniation feel pain in the low back/leg when they get up in the morning, and it’s worse when they get out of a chair, sit too long or change positions in bed. In addition, people suffering from disc herniation typically have an increase in pain when they cough or sneeze due to the fact that coughing and sneezing increase pressure around the spine creating muscle spasm.

So what can you do if the above information describes you?

With disc herniation, normally standing back bends and lying on your stomach, pressing only your upper body off the table, causes the fluid in the back outside of the disc to move away from the nerve root and back to the center of the disc where is it meant to be. For those with disc herniation, moving, walking and being active help to keep the blood flowing to your muscles and allows for maintenance of proper space for the nerves to travel from the spine to extremities without being compressed.

