I’ve had many patients over the years tell me they’ve tried everything but nothing helps their foot pain, and fortunately we were able to help each one of them.

Typically, patients will say to me: “I’ve tried several different pairs/types of shoes and all of them hurt my feet, none help; the only thing that helps a little is to keep changing to a different pair of shoes several times throughout the day.”

In addition, patients usually say something like this: “I’ve tried Dr. Scholl’s or other over-the-counter inserts/orthotics and none of them helped; some even hurt my feet more!”

I first try to make it clear to the patient that it is not the shoes or over-the-counter orthotics that are necessarily the problem; it’s their feet! Certainly, there are times when certain shoes and over-the-counter orthotics do make your foot pain worse. However, the reason why I say that it’s not the shoes or the store-bought orthotics is because when the foot pain is bad enough that no shoe or orthotic helps, you must address the issues that are causing the foot pain before any shoe or orthotic can help.

Typically, the issues that are causing pain in most cases are related to soft tissue tightness and irritation/inflammation of the tissues surrounding the foot/feet.

So, here is how we have addressed this exact problem successfully. We perform a thorough evaluation on our patients and listen to the issues they are having, by watching them walk and stand (and run if applicable), and by performing special testing to see which muscles are too tight, which are too weak. We also have our patients stand on and walk/run across our technologically advanced 3D foot scanner, which tells us where our patient is bearing weight when standing and walking. This helps us know where the problem areas are and helps us design a custom foot orthotic specific to the issues that particular patient is having.

All of these things help us to address the reason why our patient is having pain that is keeping them from doing the things they need, want and love to do. Once we address the reasons why the pain is present and calm the symptoms down, then we are able to recommend the best possible shoe for that patient’s specific foot type, begin physical therapy to address the tightness and weakness, and fabricate/fit the patient with the best custom foot orthotic for their specific foot type that will keep their foot supported and promote the best possible alignment of the foot.

The good news is this is a very treatable condition.

