Ask/Answered: Health agencies: No evidence ibuprofen worsens coronavirus

LONDON — The World Health Organization and other leading agencies say there is no evidence to support the suggestion that ibuprofen might worsen the symptoms of COVID-19.

WHO said last week that it did a quick review and found no published research or data on the issue. It also checked with doctors treating coronavirus patients.

The U.N. health agency said it was "not aware of reports of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side effects.” It added that it was not recommending against using ibuprofen for the treatment of fever in people with COVID-19.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also weighed in, saying that it was not aware of any evidence that taking a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug like ibuprofen could be harmful for people infected with the new coronavirus. Ibuprofen is sold under the brand names Advil, Motrin, Nurofen and others.

The agencies were responding to a tweet last weekend from France's health minister, who said people who think they have COVID-19 should not take ibuprofen. Olivier Veran suggested those with a fever take paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen and sold under names such as Panadol, Calpol and Tylenol.