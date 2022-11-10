As Tropical Storm Nicole exits Florida, Cumberland County prepares for 1-3 inches of steady rain Friday

As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way north from Florida, Cumberland County prepares for a soaking rain throughout the day Friday from its aftermath.

The abc27 weather team says rain is expected to begin in the county Friday morning and continue overnight into Saturday. Even with 1-3 inches of rain in the forecast, abc27 says flooding concerns remain low for the area.

"Other than a clogged storm drain or two, or a basement that typically takes on some water, it’s been so dry recently that this rain will be beneficial rather than cause problems," Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "It will simply be an ugly Friday with waves of heavy rain, it will turn quite gusty too, and even some thunderstorms are possible."

Temperatures will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday, with wind gusts expected Saturday as the storm clears and colder weather moves into the area. Highs are expected only in the 40s Sunday through Wednesday next week.

Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. In Daytona Beach Shores, surging ocean water threatened the foundations of at least a dozen high-rise condos and houses.

Nicole remains a sprawling tropical storm, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida early Thursday while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas. Damaging winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida Thursday morning.

Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday, more than a hundred miles south of Daytona Beach Shores, before its maximum sustained winds dropped to 60 mph (100 kph), the Miami-based center said.

The storm left south Florida sunny and calm as it moved north, but could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the hurricane center said.

A few tornadoes were possible through early Thursday across east-central to northeast Florida, the forecasters said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible, along with renewed river rises on the St. Johns River, across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday. Heavy rainfall will spread northward into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Saturday.