As state fails to close gap on rent and mortgage relief program, Cumberland County shows signs of housing distress

One of Pennsylvania’s key pandemic relief programs has expired after the Legislature was waylaid by partisan policy battles and the cancellation of Thursday’s voting session due to a member testing positive for COVID-19.
The state’s Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program, created as part of Act 24 of 2020, stopped accepting applications after Sept. 30, with a bill to extend and fix certain issues with the program requirements not yet receiving a final vote in the state House of Representatives.
The gap in the program won’t just affect Pennsylvania’s more urban areas. The Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities received 231 applications for the program through the close of business on Wednesday, according to director Tim Whelan, with 54 families approved and assisted to the tune of $130,000.
“The reality is we know this program is very important and we hope it gets extended,” Whelan said.
The need for assistance is also seen in court records, with eviction filings in Cumberland County spiking in early September, during the gap between the expiration of state eviction protections and the enactment of similar federal orders.
In addition to the application period closing, Act 24 also suffers from some means-testing clauses that housing advocates say are excessively complex.
“It makes my head hurt thinking about the people who have to administer this program,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania.
House Bill 2868, written by GOP Rep. Sue Helm, would correct many of the outstanding concerns about the Act 24 relief program, and has received bipartisan support.
But House voting was suspended Thursday after GOP Rep. Paul Schemel announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, causing several legislators to self-quarantine. The next scheduled House session day is Oct. 19.
Much of last week’s session time was consumed with debate over a bill to stop Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf from capping crowd sizes at sporting events, an issue on which Republicans have accused Wolf of executive overreach.
Thursday’s session, had it occurred, was also expected to include a Republican resolution to create an election integrity panel with subpoena power over ballot results, something Democrats said could be used in a partisan manner to delay vote-tallying.
Lost in the clamor was Helm’s bill, which advocates said could go a long way toward fixing the critical problem of Act 24: Despite being allocated $150 million in federal CARES Act funding, the mortgage and rent relief program has paid out only a small fraction of that.
During a hearing last week on pandemic-related economic issues before the House Commerce Committee, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority executive director Robin Wiessmann said the program had disbursed just $4 million, although over $70 million had been requested through partner agencies such as Whelan’s.
This is because of several restrictive clauses in Act 24. The law limits benefits to $750 per month for up to six months for renters, or up to $1,000 per month for six months for homeowners paying a mortgage. Both the payer and payee must provide application information.
In the higher-priced Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metro housing markets, that figure is low enough that many landlords aren’t willing go to the trouble of applying for a large number of tenants, Chamberlain said.
In lower-priced housing markets, other terms of Act 24 are choking the payouts. Applicants must be at least 30 days past due on their payments to apply, something that Wiessmann said during last week’s hearing was the “larger issue” limiting the program’s effectiveness, given that families must already be in imminent danger of losing their home before they can even begin the application process.
Act 24 also requires that applicants must have become unemployed after March 1, 2020, or had their annual household income reduced by at least 30% due to lost wages and hours related to COVID-19.
In many cases, Whelan said, applicants are in financial distress but can’t prove they’ve lost 30% of their income; in others, the loss isn’t clearly attributable to COVID-19.
“They’re often times long-standing and heartbreaking issues for these families,” Whelan said, but the legislation ties his hands to only pandemic-attributable losses.
Chamberlain said she has also encountered workers who were laid off prior to March and cannot find new work due to the pandemic, but who do not qualify for relief under the language of Act 24.
Attempts to target relief toward the pandemic often fails to take into account how fragile the economy was for many workers before COVID-19 hit, which “seems to me like a problem with a lot of these programs,” Chamberlain said. “It really reflects all the people who were struggling to pay rent before the pandemic.”
Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and re-possessions of housing due to nonpayment of rents or mortgages expired Aug. 31, after Wolf said he could not renew the moratorium due to a 60-day limit in state law, although the moratorium had been in effect for nearly twice that length of time, prompting GOP legislators and legal observers to question Wolf’s judgment of the issue.
On Sept. 4, President Donald Trump published an executive order through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halting any evictions where the occupant “has used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing” and does not anticipate earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for a couple, in 2020.
However, in the gap between the state order expiring and the federal order going into effect, eviction attempts spiked in parts of Cumberland County, according to court records.
Landlord-tenant dispute filings, which may result in an eviction, are filed at the Magisterial District Court level.
Through the spring and summer, Cumberland County’s magisterial district judge offices saw next to no landlord-tenant filings, with only a few cases not covered under Wolf’s order, such as property damage, abandonment or cases involving commercial property.
That changed for the first four days in September. In Carlisle Borough, for instance, Judge Jonathan Birbeck’s office received two landlord-tenant filings on Sept. 1, and four more on Sept. 2.
Judge Mark Martin, whose office covers Mechanicsburg Borough and Upper Allen and Monroe townships, got two filings on Sept. 1, four more on Sept. 2, and another three on Sept. 4, more eviction attempts than Martin had fielded in the previous six months combined.
Most striking, Judge Elizabeth Beckley’s office, covering Camp Hill, Wormleysburg and Lemoyne boroughs, received 17 landlord-tenant disputes on Sept. 1 alone, with 12 of them coming from the same filer, Fairmount Park Apartments.
While the pandemic may have made the problem acute, Cumberland County's housing issues pre-date COVID-19.
Between 2010 and 2017, the county lost about 42% of its rental units under $700 per month, the level considered affordable for a family with a single median-income earner, according to the county’s Analysis to Impediments to Fair Housing survey.
The county’s comprehensive plan in 2017 found that 46% of county renters are unable to afford the average market rent for a two-bedroom unit of $845 per month; at that time, according the census, 34.7% of county renters were paying more than 35% of their income in rent, up from 29.1% in 2010.
