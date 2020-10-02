As state fails to close gap on rent and mortgage relief program, Cumberland County shows signs of housing distress

In many cases, Whelan said, applicants are in financial distress but can’t prove they’ve lost 30% of their income; in others, the loss isn’t clearly attributable to COVID-19.

“They’re often times long-standing and heartbreaking issues for these families,” Whelan said, but the legislation ties his hands to only pandemic-attributable losses.

Chamberlain said she has also encountered workers who were laid off prior to March and cannot find new work due to the pandemic, but who do not qualify for relief under the language of Act 24.

Attempts to target relief toward the pandemic often fails to take into account how fragile the economy was for many workers before COVID-19 hit, which “seems to me like a problem with a lot of these programs,” Chamberlain said. “It really reflects all the people who were struggling to pay rent before the pandemic.”

Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and re-possessions of housing due to nonpayment of rents or mortgages expired Aug. 31, after Wolf said he could not renew the moratorium due to a 60-day limit in state law, although the moratorium had been in effect for nearly twice that length of time, prompting GOP legislators and legal observers to question Wolf’s judgment of the issue.