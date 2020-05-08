As pandemic restrictions ease elsewhere in Pa., Midstate waits its turn

While easing restrictions in the Pittsburgh metro area may seem abrupt, Allegheny County’s density of cases is relatively low — less than Cumberland County’s, in fact.

Allegheny has 1,455 known COVID-19 cases in a population of over 1.2 million, or about 120 cases per 100,000 residents; Cumberland has 414 confirmed cases in a population of just a quarter-million, or about 164 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11 new cases in Cumberland County on Friday, bringing the two week total of new cases to 174 or 68.67 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Wolf and PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have referenced a metric of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period as a re-opening guideline. But this is not the sole determining factor in easing restrictions.

“People have latched onto that as the only factor in determining if counties go from red to yellow. It is not,” Levine said Friday.

Spikes in reported cases and deaths are also influenced by Pennsylvania’s laggy reporting system, particularly in the Philadelphia area — “dumps” of results from hospitals and labs make short-term comparisons difficult.