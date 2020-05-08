As pandemic restrictions ease elsewhere in Pa., Midstate waits its turn

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the expansion of the “phase yellow” easing of some COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, with 13 additional counties to be added next week on top of the 24 that went from “red” to “yellow” status Friday.
Cumberland County is not among them, with the 13 new counties being in the western part of the state, including Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh.
Phase yellow allows certain activities to resume, including retail and child care, although the state still asks business to operate remotely where possible. Hair salons and other businesses that require physical contact will remain closed under phase yellow, and restaurants and bars will continue to be restricted to take-out only.
While easing restrictions in the Pittsburgh metro area may seem abrupt, Allegheny County’s density of cases is relatively low — less than Cumberland County’s, in fact.
Allegheny has 1,455 known COVID-19 cases in a population of over 1.2 million, or about 120 cases per 100,000 residents; Cumberland has 414 confirmed cases in a population of just a quarter-million, or about 164 cases per 100,000 residents.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11 new cases in Cumberland County on Friday, bringing the two week total of new cases to 174 or 68.67 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Wolf and PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have referenced a metric of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period as a re-opening guideline. But this is not the sole determining factor in easing restrictions.
“People have latched onto that as the only factor in determining if counties go from red to yellow. It is not,” Levine said Friday.
Spikes in reported cases and deaths are also influenced by Pennsylvania’s laggy reporting system, particularly in the Philadelphia area — “dumps” of results from hospitals and labs make short-term comparisons difficult.
“We did get another dump from LabCorp,” Levine said, which contributed to Friday’s higher statewide case count.
CASES
Cumberland County reported 11 new cases and no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Friday's report from the state Department of Health.
Of those 11 new cases, six came from five long-term care facilities within the county — 3 employees and 3 residents. Cumberland County now has 414 total positive cases (17 percent of total test results) with 31 deaths. Of those, 240 of the positives (58 percent) and 29 of the deaths (94 percent) come from long-term care facilities.
SCI Camp Hill in Lower Allen Township as of Thursday evening is reporting 5 positive cases within the prison — 4 employees, and 1 inmate — with 39 negatives test results for inmates.
In the southcentral region, Dauphin County reported 29 new cases Friday and 4 new deaths, while Franklin County reported 27 new cases.
The DOH Friday confirmed 1,323 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 54,238. As a result of the department's continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state reported an increase of 200 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 3,616 deaths in Pennsylvania. The DOH said some those deaths have occurred over the past several weeks.
"Reconciling data" was the reason why the department added 310 deaths to its total of 3,416 in Thursday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 154 total cases; 1,785 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 28 total cases; 303 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 28 total cases; 1,314 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 414 total cases; 1,989 negatives; 31 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 29 new cases; 764 total cases; 4,550 negatives; 37 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 27 new cases; 452 total cases; 3,475 negatives; 11 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 7 total cases; 121 negatives; 1 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 117 total cases; 409 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 93 total cases; 196 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 12 new cases; 797 total cases; 3,055 negatives; 16 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 50 total cases; 807 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 34 total cases; 342 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 753 total cases; 8,286 negatives and 13 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 8):
- Northcentral — 16 new positives; 825 total positives; 9,586 negatives; 1 inconclusive
- Northeast — 114 new positives; 10,927 total positives; 32,405 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Northwest — 6 new positives; 303 total positives; 7,525 negatives; 0 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 108 new positives; 3,596 positives; 26,632 negatives; 2 inconclusive
- Southeast — 1,002 new positives; 34,810 total positives; 101,009 negatives; 426 inconclusive
- Southwest — N/A new positives; 2,843 total positives; 39,164 negatives; 4 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 8):
- Cumberland County: 5 facilities, 190 residents, 50 staff, 29 deaths
- Adams County: 1 facility, 21 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 157 residents, 35 staff, 24 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 59 residents, 8 staff, 4 deaths
- Lancaster County: 28 facilities, 499 residents, 133 staff, 141 deaths
- Lebanon County: 5 facilities, 62 residents, 12 staff, 10 deaths
- York County: 4 facilities, 9 residents, 2 staff, 1 death
