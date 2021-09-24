As demand increases during a pandemic, Penn State's new Hampden Township hospital set to open next week

When it opens to the public next month, Penn State Health’s new hospital in Hampden Township could immediately take some pressure off of the packed-to-the-gills Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Holy Spirit Hospital, the health system is anticipating.
Although the new 110-bed Hampden Medical Center won’t open its doors until Oct. 1, Penn State Health held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Wednesday for staff and public officials, including tours of the three-story 300,000 square foot hospital located adjacent to the I-81 interchange at Wertzville Road.
While the facility won’t be operating at full strength right away, it will still be “well positioned” to deal with capacity pressures that are due at least in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Penn State Health Regional President Don McKenna.
About 35 beds are expected to be up and running next week with about 300 staff, a number that will eventually grow to a projected 950 employees.
“I think the census is going to determine how quickly we grow, and if it’s any indication of what’s happened in our emergency rooms, we’re going to grow faster than we anticipated,” said McKenna, who serves as the regional head for the new Hampden facility as well as Holy Spirit Hospital, which Penn State Health took over from Geisinger late last year.
When the Hampden Township project was first announced in 2018, the prevailing concern was that Penn State Health and its chief rival, UPMC, were over-building duplicate services in a bid to gain market share; allegedly frivolous construction by the healthcare duopoly was cited by the Pennsylvania Attorney General in the state’s suit against UPMC over its insurance acceptance.
Three years later, however, the narrative is much different — demand for hospital services has exploded in recent months, likely due to both the direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The whole system has just seen a significant increase in healthcare demand,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, Penn State Health’s Chief Clinical Officer.
Hershey Medical Center is now operating at over full capacity, and Holy Spirit isn’t far behind, Dillon said. While part of this is due to COVID-19 patients, there has also been an increase in need for other illnesses as well, Dillon said. Many healthcare researchers have observed that this may be a secondary effect of the pandemic, as patients who delayed care in 2020 are now in need of more intensive treatment.
Given the trend lines, “the ability to bring on these beds to help decompress Holy Spirit and Hershey is critical,” Dillon said.
McKenna also noted that Penn State decided to install additional negative-pressure rooms — which prevent the escape of airborne diseases — in light of the pandemic. Hampden Medical Center will have 24 intermediate-care rooms with negative pressure capability, and another 10 in a wing of the emergency room.
But the core concept of the new hospital remains the same — a way to offer services that’s more convenient to Cumberland County patients than having to go all the way to Hershey, although the academic medical center will still be the only location for more advanced procedures.
“Hampden’s going to be more of a community-based hospital,” McKenna said. “This is one of the fastest growing communities in the state, so we’re positioning not just for today but maybe in 20 years.”
Current trends indicate that growth is already well underway, McKenna said.
“As the community continues to grow the demand will increase,” he said. “I think we can look today with the activity levels at our emergency rooms, three and four hour delays, I think that’s a great indicator of what’s necessary.”
2021 Welcome to Cumberland County: Inside the data for Cumberland County
Welcome guide to Cumberland County
Welcome: Cumberland County demographics
A look at the demographics of Cumberland County:
Population
2019 estimate: 253,370
Age
Persons age 5 and younger (2019): 5.4 percent
Persons age 18 and younger (2019): 20.2 percent
Persons older than age 65 (2019): 18.8 percent
Gender
Women (2019): 50.5 percent
Education
High school graduate or higher, age 25 or older (2015-2019): 92.3 percent
Bachelor’s degree or higher, age 25 or older (2015-2019): 36.6 percent
Households
Housing units (2019): 107,909
Onwer-occupied housing rate (2015-2019): 70.3 percent
Median value of owner-occupied housing units (2015-2019): $202,900
Households (2015-2019): 99,804
Persons per household (2015-2019): 2.37
Median household income (2019): $71,269
Median gross rent (2015-2019): $991
Persons in poverty (2019): 7.2 percent
Ethnicity (2019 estimates)
White: 88.0 percent
Black: 4.7 percent
American Indian/Alaska Natives: 0.2 percent
Asian: 4.8 percent
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.1 percent
Hispanic/Latino: 4.3 percent
Persons reporting more than one race: 2.2 percent
Population characteristics
Veterans (2015-2019): 18,124
Foreign-born (2015-2019): 6.2 percent
With a disability under 65 years old (2015-2019): 7.3 percent
Without health insurance under 65 years old (2019): 6.9 percent
Welcome: Employment and wages in Cumberland County
Here is a look at annual average wages in 2020 by major occupational groups in Cumberland County:
Management: $124,260
Business & Financial Operations: $74,200
Computer & Mathematical: $86,480
Architecture & Engineering: $75,130
Life, Physical & Social Science: $74,300
Community & Social Services: $55,810
Legal: $85,940
Education, Training & Library: $61,380
Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports & Media: $49,240
Healthcare Practitioners & Technical: $80,070
Healthcare Support: $30,660
Protective Service: $58,300
Food Preparation & Serving Related: $25,070
Building & Grounds Cleaning & Maintenance: $29,740
Personal Care & Service: $32,190
Sales & Related: $43,780
Office & Administrative Support: $40,410
Farming, Fishing & Forestry: $35,750
Construction & Extraction: $50,560
Installation, Maintenance & Repair: $48,780
Production: $39,530
Transportation & Material Moving: $38,040
Here are the top 50 industries in Cumberland County
Here are the Top 50 industries based on number of employees in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.
1. Warehousing and storage
2. Restaurants, eating places
3. Elementary and secondary schools
4. Management of companies and enterprises
5. General freight trucking
6. Employment services
7. National security and international affairs
8. Grocery stores
9. Colleges and universities
10. Offices of physicians
11. Computer systems design and related services
12. Insurance carriers
13. Individual and family services
14. General medical and surgical hospitals
15. Architectural and engineering services
16. Insurance agencies and brokerages
17. Continuing care, assisted living facilities
18. Executive, legislative and general government
19. Automobile dealers
20. Services to buildings and dwellings
21. Justice, public order, and safety activities
22. Building equipment contractors
23. General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters
24. Depository credit intermediation
25. Management and technical consulting services
26. Nursing care facilities, skilled nursing
27. Outpatient care centers
28. Couriers and express delivery services
29. Printing and related support activities
30. Gasoline stations
31. Special food services
32. Offices of dentists
33. Department Stores
34. Personal care services
35. Building material and supplies dealers
36. Offices of other health practitioners
37. Rubber product manufacturing
38. Other amusement and recreation industries
39. Accounting and bookkeeping services
40. Automotive repair and maintenance
41. Legal services
42. Health and personal care stores
43. Home health care services
44. Dairy product manufacturing
45. Child day care services
46. Building finishing contractors
47. Other professional and technical services
48. Cutlery and handtool manufacturing
49. Traveler accommodation
50. Animal slaughtering and processing
Here are the top 50 employers in Cumberland County
Here are the Top 50 employers in Cumberland County, as of the fourth quarter of 2019.
1. Federal Government
2. Amazon.com Services Inc.
3. Giant Company
4. State Government
5. Penn State Health Life Lion LLC
6. Select Employment Services Inc.
7. United Parcel Service Inc.
8. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.
9. Chewy Inc.
10. Cumberland Valley School District
11. Cumberland County
12. Exel Inc.
13. Highmark Inc.
14. GEODIS Logistics LLC
15. Dickinson College
16. Messiah University
17. Ross Dress for Less Inc.
18. Fry Communications Inc.
19. Carlisle Construction Materials Inc.
20. PA State System of Higher Education
21. The AMES Companies Inc.
22. Penn State Community Medical Group
23. Mechanicsburg Area School District
24. Members 1st Federal Credit Union
25. Pinnacle Health Medical Services
26. Old Dominion Freight Line
27. PA Dental Service Corporation
28. UPS Ground Freight Inc.
29. ABF Freight Systems Inc.
30. Deloitte Consulting LLP
31. Gannett Fleming Inc.
32. Retail Business Services LLC
33. UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals
34. Novitas Solutions Inc.
35. Highmark Health
36. Karns Prime & Fancy Food Ltd
37. UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
38. Home Depot
39. Weis Markets Inc.
40. Allen Distribution
41. Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation
42. Jacobson Warehouse Company Inc.
43. REM Staffing Inc.
44. Foot Locker Corporate Services Inc.
45. Elwood Staffing Services
46. YRC Inc.
47. Capital Area Intermediate Unit
48. Carlisle Area School District
49. West Shore School District
50. United Cerebral Palsy of Central PA
*Federal and state government entities aggregated *State Government includes all state employment except Penn State University, SEPTA, PASSHE and PA College of Technology.
Source: Center for Workforce Information & Analysis from fourth quarter of 2020
Welcome: New dashboard tracks crime in Pa.
The Pennsylvania State Police launched its new crime dashboard that has a collection of crime statistics. Here is a look at criminal offenses committed in 2020 across Cumberland County. The dashboard did not offer statistics on DUIs and drug arrests.
Crimes with zero reported incidents were not included. State Police at Carlisle did not have information on the dashboard.
Camp Hill Borough Police
Larceny: 20
Other assaults, simple: 15
Total offenses: 35
Total cleared: 18
Carlisle Borough Police
Murder: 1
Rape: 2
Robbery: 6
Aggravated assault: 4
Burglary: 4
Larceny: 109
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Other assaults: 63
Total offenses: 190
Total cleared: 84
Dickinson College Public Safety
Rape: 6
Burglary: 4
Larceny: 14
Arson: 1
Total offenses: 25
Total cleared: 10
East Pennsboro Township Police
Rape: 3
Aggravated assault: 1
Burglary: 4
Larceny: 45
Other assaults: 35
Motor vehicle theft: 4
Total offenses: 92
Total cleared: 20
Hampden Township Police
Robbery: 2
Aggravated assault: 8
Burglary: 5
Larceny: 74
Motor vehicle theft: 3
Other assaults: 41
Total offenses: 133
Total cleared: 51
Lower Allen Township Police
Murder: 1
Rape: 6
Robbery: 8
Aggravated assault: 7
Burglary: 11
Larceny: 204
Motor vehicle theft: 9
Other assaults: 88
Arson: 1
Total offenses: 335
Total cleared: 229
Mechanicsburg Borough Police
Aggravated assault: 9
Burglary: 14
Robbery: 4
Larceny: 120
Other assaults: 135
Motor vehicle theft: 2
Arson: 2
Total offenses: 286
Total cleared: 146
Middlesex Township Police
Rape: 5
Robbery: 1
Aggravated assault: 5
Burglary: 12
Larceny: 77
Motor vehicle theft: 3
Other assaults: 38
Total offenses: 141
Total cleared: 67
Mount Holly Springs Borough Police
Rape: 2
Robbery: 3
Aggravated assault: 2
Larceny: 7
Other assaults: 4
Total offenses: 18
Total cleared: 17
New Cumberland Borough Police
Aggravated assault: 1
Larceny: 7
Other assaults: 10
Total offenses: 18
Total cleared: 8
North Middleton Township Police
Aggravated assault: 9
Rape: 1
Burglary: 1
Larceny: 54
Other assaults: 6
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Arson: 1
Total offenses: 73
Total cleared: 16
Shippensburg Borough Police
Aggravated assault: 3
Burglary: 1
Larceny: 4
Other assaults: 2
Total offenses: 10
Total cleared: 5
Shippensburg University Police
Burglary: 1
Larceny: 18
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Arson: 1
Total offenses: 21
Total cleared: 10
Shiremanstown Borough Police
Other assaults: 1
Larceny: 1
Total offenses: 2
Total cleared: 0
Silver Spring Township Police
Aggravated assault: 1
Burglary: 2
Larceny: 35
Other assaults: 22
Motor vehicle theft: 3
Total offenses: 63
Total cleared: 9
Upper Allen Township Police
Aggravated assault: 1
Burglary: 2
Larceny: 7
Other assaults: 11
Total offenses: 21
Total cleared: 4
West Shore Regional Police
Incidents (covers Lemoyne and Wormlesyburg):
Aggravated assault: 2
Burglary: 2
Larceny: 29
Other assaults: 27
Motor vehicle theft: 4
Total offenses: 64
Total cleared: 50
Source: Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting, https://www.ucr.pa.gov/PAUCRSPUBLIC/Home/Index — Sentinel staff
