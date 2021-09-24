 Skip to main content
As demand increases during a pandemic, Penn State's new Hampden Township hospital set to open next week
Hampden Township

As demand increases during a pandemic, Penn State's new Hampden Township hospital set to open next week

The Pennsylvania Department of Health's report on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as "breakthrough cases," shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state are among the unvaccinated. "With nearly seven million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, the data makes it clear: the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19," Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said during a news conference at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital's Suburban Pavilion.

When it opens to the public next month, Penn State Health’s new hospital in Hampden Township could immediately take some pressure off of the packed-to-the-gills Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Holy Spirit Hospital, the health system is anticipating.

Although the new 110-bed Hampden Medical Center won’t open its doors until Oct. 1, Penn State Health held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Wednesday for staff and public officials, including tours of the three-story 300,000 square foot hospital located adjacent to the I-81 interchange at Wertzville Road.

While the facility won’t be operating at full strength right away, it will still be “well positioned” to deal with capacity pressures that are due at least in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Penn State Health Regional President Don McKenna.

About 35 beds are expected to be up and running next week with about 300 staff, a number that will eventually grow to a projected 950 employees.

“I think the census is going to determine how quickly we grow, and if it’s any indication of what’s happened in our emergency rooms, we’re going to grow faster than we anticipated,” said McKenna, who serves as the regional head for the new Hampden facility as well as Holy Spirit Hospital, which Penn State Health took over from Geisinger late last year.

When the Hampden Township project was first announced in 2018, the prevailing concern was that Penn State Health and its chief rival, UPMC, were over-building duplicate services in a bid to gain market share; allegedly frivolous construction by the healthcare duopoly was cited by the Pennsylvania Attorney General in the state’s suit against UPMC over its insurance acceptance.

Three years later, however, the narrative is much different — demand for hospital services has exploded in recent months, likely due to both the direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The whole system has just seen a significant increase in healthcare demand,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, Penn State Health’s Chief Clinical Officer.

Hershey Medical Center is now operating at over full capacity, and Holy Spirit isn’t far behind, Dillon said. While part of this is due to COVID-19 patients, there has also been an increase in need for other illnesses as well, Dillon said. Many healthcare researchers have observed that this may be a secondary effect of the pandemic, as patients who delayed care in 2020 are now in need of more intensive treatment.

Given the trend lines, “the ability to bring on these beds to help decompress Holy Spirit and Hershey is critical,” Dillon said.

McKenna also noted that Penn State decided to install additional negative-pressure rooms — which prevent the escape of airborne diseases — in light of the pandemic. Hampden Medical Center will have 24 intermediate-care rooms with negative pressure capability, and another 10 in a wing of the emergency room.

But the core concept of the new hospital remains the same — a way to offer services that’s more convenient to Cumberland County patients than having to go all the way to Hershey, although the academic medical center will still be the only location for more advanced procedures.

“Hampden’s going to be more of a community-based hospital,” McKenna said. “This is one of the fastest growing communities in the state, so we’re positioning not just for today but maybe in 20 years.”

Current trends indicate that growth is already well underway, McKenna said.

“As the community continues to grow the demand will increase,” he said. “I think we can look today with the activity levels at our emergency rooms, three and four hour delays, I think that’s a great indicator of what’s necessary.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

