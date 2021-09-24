As demand increases during a pandemic, Penn State's new Hampden Township hospital set to open next week

Three years later, however, the narrative is much different — demand for hospital services has exploded in recent months, likely due to both the direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The whole system has just seen a significant increase in healthcare demand,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, Penn State Health’s Chief Clinical Officer.

Hershey Medical Center is now operating at over full capacity, and Holy Spirit isn’t far behind, Dillon said. While part of this is due to COVID-19 patients, there has also been an increase in need for other illnesses as well, Dillon said. Many healthcare researchers have observed that this may be a secondary effect of the pandemic, as patients who delayed care in 2020 are now in need of more intensive treatment.

Given the trend lines, “the ability to bring on these beds to help decompress Holy Spirit and Hershey is critical,” Dillon said.

McKenna also noted that Penn State decided to install additional negative-pressure rooms — which prevent the escape of airborne diseases — in light of the pandemic. Hampden Medical Center will have 24 intermediate-care rooms with negative pressure capability, and another 10 in a wing of the emergency room.