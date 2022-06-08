Army War College will graduate almost 400 students Friday

The graduation ceremony for the Army War College Resident Class of 2022 is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Wheelock Bandstand on Carlisle Barracks’ parade ground.

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the 109th Field Artillery Regiment, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, will fire cannons in an honorary salute shortly after 9 a.m.

This year’s graduating class consists of almost 400 students, including 80 International Fellows from 75 countries.

The keynote speaker is Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, a 2014 Army War College graduate and the current commanding general of America’s First Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history.

