U.S. Army War College will hold its opening ceremony for the U.S. Army War College Class of 2024 on Monday.

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Indian Field, Carlisle Barracks.

The opening ceremony features soldiers from the U.S. Army Military District of Washington's ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (the Old Guard), and the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and the U.S. Army Drill Team.

The ceremony will begin with the Old Guard Honor Platoons marching onto the field and the Armed Forces Color Guard. Then the Army Band, followed the Army Drill Team.

The traditional "Pass in Review" ceremony will be held as the class president takes the class's lead.

Those attending should arrive by 9:30 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the outdoor ceremony will be canceled and attendees are advised to call before departing if the weather is questionable.