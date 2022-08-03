 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Army Heritage Drive to be closed for week due to railroad crossing replacement

  Updated
AHEC

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center off Army Heritage Drive will still be available to access during a railroad crossing closure the week of Aug. 15.

 Sentinel file

Middlesex Township said Army Heritage Drive will be closed the week of Aug. 15 for the replacement of the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing.

The road at the crossing will be closed Aug. 15 and reopened on Friday, Aug. 19. The Army Heritage Educational Center can be accessed via the Trindle Road side of the road.

A detour will be in place that will direct traffic east on Claremont Road, south on South Middlesex Road and west onto Trindle Road, and vice versa. Middlesex Township asks drivers plan their schedules accordingly with the detour and potential for increased traffic on those roads.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Sentinel police log for Aug. 1

