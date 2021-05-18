 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Army Heritage Center Foundation to host free barbecue for veterans, military personnel
0 comments

Army Heritage Center Foundation to host free barbecue for veterans, military personnel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Army Heritage Center Foundation logo

The Army Heritage Center Foundation, Humana and Mission BBQ are teaming up to host a “watchfire” ceremony for veterans and active duty service members on May 30, at the event pavilion at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center off Soldiers Drive in Middlesex Township.

The watchfire ceremony draws on an old tradition when armies would light fires at the end of a march or battle to help lost soldiers find their way back to their units. The foundation said the watchfire is an opportunity for veterans to gather in fellowship to honor each other.

The watchfire ceremony will begin at 8:15 and conclude by 8:30 p.m.

Mission BBQ will sponsor meals for attendees, beginning at 7 p.m. Seating is limited, so RSVPs are requested by contacting the foundation at 717-258-1102 or at eddirector@armyheritage.org.

The event is the second in a series of watchfire events that will be held every year at AHEC on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 12
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Upper Allen, as well as two crashes in Perry County that resulted in drivers being flown to the hospital.

Sentinel police log for May 17
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 17

Today's Sentinel police log includes items stolen from Carlisle and North Middleton, an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and the theft of golf carts in Perry County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News