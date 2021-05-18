Army Heritage Center Foundation to host free barbecue for veterans, military personnel

The Army Heritage Center Foundation, Humana and Mission BBQ are teaming up to host a “watchfire” ceremony for veterans and active duty service members on May 30, at the event pavilion at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center off Soldiers Drive in Middlesex Township.

The watchfire ceremony draws on an old tradition when armies would light fires at the end of a march or battle to help lost soldiers find their way back to their units. The foundation said the watchfire is an opportunity for veterans to gather in fellowship to honor each other.

The watchfire ceremony will begin at 8:15 and conclude by 8:30 p.m.

Mission BBQ will sponsor meals for attendees, beginning at 7 p.m. Seating is limited, so RSVPs are requested by contacting the foundation at 717-258-1102 or at eddirector@armyheritage.org.

The event is the second in a series of watchfire events that will be held every year at AHEC on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

