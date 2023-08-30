The Post Cemetery is closed to visitors as the U.S. Army prepares to launch its sixth disinterment project to recover the remains of Native American children buried at Carlisle Barracks.

The Office of Army Cemeteries plans to begin recovering the bodies of five children who died after being sent to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School more than 100 years ago. The multiphase project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 11, with forensic archaeological and anthropological expertise from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project will attempt to locate and disinter the remains of Beau Neal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe; Edward Spott from the Puyallup Tribe; Launy Shorty from the Blackfeet Tribe; Amos Lafromboise from the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe; and Edward Upright from the Spirit Lake Tribe.

The cemetery area will be enclosed with privacy fencing and access will be restricted to Army Cemeteries staff, tribal members and their families. This closure will continue until the completion of the work, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 21.

“The Army is committed to returning these five children to their Native American families,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Army National Military Cemeteries and the cemeteries office. “We are truly honored to help provide the peace, comfort, and closure they deserve.”

In 1879, Carlisle Barracks became the site of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, operated by the Department of the Interior until 1918. According to calculations by Dickinson College, the school enrolled about 8,000 Native American children, with representation from approximately 50 Native American tribes from across the nation.

The Army will disinter and transfer custody to families and tribes able to establish the closest family link to the child.

The transfer of custody will enable families and tribes to return these children to cemeteries of their choice. The Army will reimburse families for their travel to participate in the disinterment process and a subsequent transfer ceremony, as well as the cost for transport and reinterment of the children.

“The Army team of dedicated professionals maintains an environment of dignity and respect throughout each disinterment," said Renea Yates, project director and director of the Army cemeteries office. "We treat every gravesite, family, tribe and child the same way: with the utmost care and appreciation."