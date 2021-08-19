 Skip to main content
Area Rotary Club to hold golf tournament supporting veterans and youth programs
Area Rotary Club to hold golf tournament supporting veterans and youth programs

Golf tournament

The Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North will host its first ever Veterans and Youth Golf Tournament on Sept. 13.

The Rotary Club of Mechanicsburg-North will hold its first-ever Veterans and Youth Golf Tournament, which will take place at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 13.

The golf tournament will raise money for programs for veterans and youth within the local area, including the club's Veteran's Initiative that provides scholarship funds for veterans at Central Penn College, HACC and Penn State University Harrisburg. Other programs that will received proceeds include the Hampden Township Veteran's Park, VA Hospital Aquarium Project and scholarships for students of the month and high school leadership training.

The format for the tournament is a scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $125 per golfer, which includes a cart, lunch and dinner, beverages, golf awards and an assortment of challenges on the course. The dinner will also feature a silent auction.

For more information about playing in the tournament, email rcmngolf@gmail.com or visit https://mbg-north-rotary.ticketleap.com/teeitup.

