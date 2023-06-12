The West Pennsboro Township Volunteer Fire Company this past weekend kicked off this season of fire company fairs and festivals.

For those who missed the fire company festival, a number of fairs are on tap for western Cumberland County.

South Newton Township Volunteer Fire Company will hold its Fireman’s Fair from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24. Food will be served nightly from 4 to 10 p.m.

The fair will be held at the fire company at 16 Firehouse Road, Walnut Bottom.

Upper Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Company will hold its Fireman’s Fair next month from July 20 to July 22. That fair will be held at the fire company at 4080 Enola Road, Newville.

Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company’s annual Fireman’s Fair will arrive the month after that, from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Saturday, Aug. 5. That fair will be at its fire company at 1750 Pine Road, Newville, and fireworks will end the fair Saturday night.

Closer to the West Shore, the Lisburn Festival from the Lisburn Community Fire Company will run from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12. The festival at 1800 Main St., Lisburn, features rides, games, food, music and Bingo.