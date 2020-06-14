Area bike shops see heightened demand during pandemic, repair parts becoming difficult to find

Although Cole’s Bicycles has also experienced substantial demand, Shannon said they would be busier if they could buy more bicycles. In addition to bikes flying off of the shelves, kickstands have also been in-demand. She has an order of over 100 kickstands on their way, with a wait-list of customers.

“We’re down to the last of the Mohicans,” she said.

Although she has not yet had trouble accessing repair parts, Shannon said she has had to ask around between her suppliers to find many products.

“I will do my best to make someone happy,” she said. “I might not be able to get it right now, and I’ll be honest with them and tell them that, but I never [turn customers away].”

As for staff, Shannon said initially it was tough with just her, her brother and her husband working all shifts. Since the shutdown started, she said many of her old helpers have returned to help out, and she has increased their pay to justify working through a pandemic.

In addition to changes with pay, Shannon said hours have also been shortened. Inside the shop, a carpet for customers to stand on is in place by the register to try and remind people to socially distance.