Area bike shops see heightened demand during pandemic, repair parts becoming difficult to find

Bike shops experienced a deluge of customers during the coronavirus shutdown, and due to heavy demand, many have begun to face challenges finding supplies and keeping up with repairs.
As the shutdown extended beyond the initial few weeks, area residents began to seek outdoor activities as a remedy to cabin fever for themselves and their families, as well as a way to stay in shape while gyms are closed, said Lee Gonder. The owner of World Cup Ski and Cycle in Camp Hill said he noticed that sales increased further after people received their stimulus checks.
Cinda Cole Shannon, who owns Cole’s Bicycles in Carlisle with her brother Leonard “Mike” Cole, also found that the stimulus check, as well as encouragement to spend time outdoors and money on local businesses, led to the increase in sales. Although she has many customers she has known for years, Shannon said some new customers have come in saying that they chose to go to Cole’s because they wanted to support a local business.
The surge in demand of recent months has not been seen in decades. The last time Shannon said she could remember a comparable surge was back in the ‘70s, when she recalled people having to wait a few months to purchase a bike because supply could not keep up with the heavy demand caused by the first gas crisis.
The last boost Gonder said he remembered was when he was a college student at Penn State University in the ‘80s, when the release of the mountain bike caused people clamoring for bikes.
Although they typically experience an uptick in sales in the spring as the weather starts to improve and the days grow longer, to have everyday be like a Saturday for weeks on end is unprecedented, said Gonder.
“You know, we got one particular Saturday where we sold so many bikes, I can’t even remember selling that many bikes in a day at any point in our 25 years of business. People were just clamoring to get bicycles,” Gonder said.
After bike repair shops were deemed essential businesses a few weeks after the initial shutdown in mid-March, Gonder said they started doing curbside pick-up and drop-off for bike repairs, and they continued online sales and found themselves becoming busier and busier.
The heightened demand began in the beginning to mid-April and continued heavily for about four to five weeks, he said.
Demand across the country has led to dwindling supplies. Although World Cup received new bikes in the fall, they have nearly run out, and Gonder said it is highly unlikely they will get more for several months.
Bike manufacturers around the country are trying to ramp up their production of 2021 products, but there are only two main suppliers that make the bulk of bike parts, and with the entire industry demanding the same supplies, parts are now running low.
Gonder said he predicts there will be a time in July and August when it is going to be difficult to even fix a bike, and people will have to go to bike shops where those working will have to figure out a way to manipulate the bike to keep it usable until more parts are available.
Although Cole’s Bicycles has also experienced substantial demand, Shannon said they would be busier if they could buy more bicycles. In addition to bikes flying off of the shelves, kickstands have also been in-demand. She has an order of over 100 kickstands on their way, with a wait-list of customers.
“We’re down to the last of the Mohicans,” she said.
Although she has not yet had trouble accessing repair parts, Shannon said she has had to ask around between her suppliers to find many products.
“I will do my best to make someone happy,” she said. “I might not be able to get it right now, and I’ll be honest with them and tell them that, but I never [turn customers away].”
As for staff, Shannon said initially it was tough with just her, her brother and her husband working all shifts. Since the shutdown started, she said many of her old helpers have returned to help out, and she has increased their pay to justify working through a pandemic.
In addition to changes with pay, Shannon said hours have also been shortened. Inside the shop, a carpet for customers to stand on is in place by the register to try and remind people to socially distance.
World Cup has also shortened its hours, now closing at 6 instead of 8 on weekdays. Although the hours are shorter, Gonder said he is still working roughly the same amount of hours. He wakes up for work at 6 in the morning and returns home at 8 or 9, making it almost feel like the rush around Christmastime.
Although Gonder said that essentially everything about the way they operate has changed, the major changes are basic sanitation awareness, such as washing hands often and avoiding touching common surfaces.
Although World Cup customers are now allowed in the shop, Gonder said they are welcome to stay outside and have products brought out to them if they feel uncomfortable going inside. Shannon said Cole’s is doing the same practice with its customers, and both owners said that with most people wearing masks upon entering the store, they have had few issues with customers as they re-open.
Pennsylvania moving to re-open businesses and its later start in getting COVID-19 cases meant customers have come from near and far in an attempt to get their hands on a bicycle. Gonder said that the farthest customer he has helped during the pandemic was from New York City, who made the long drive to get the bike for his grandson.
Due to the high demand and many having to travel further to buy a bike, Gonder said that sales are much faster.
“There’s nothing in the way of salesmanship going on anymore, it’s pretty much you have it I’ll take it,” he said, later joking that “Bikes are the new toilet paper.”
