Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties pushing legislators for more funding after facility closures

It’s an unassuming ranch house in a development in Upper Allen Township; nothing on the exterior indicates what it was used for. But until recently, it was a lifeline for disabled residents who face increasingly difficult circumstances.

On Thursday, advocates with The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC) gathered at the house — one of several group homes that the agency has been forced to close in recent months due to lack of staff — to call on legislators to provide financial relief to disability service providers.

“There is something fundamentally wrong with our society when we pay people more money to handle packages than we do people who literally have someone’s life in their hands,” said Anne Couldridge, CPARC Executive Director.

“Without the staffing we can’t give them what they need. It’s been really, really hard,” said Laquasha Link, who supervises one of CPARC’s still-operating group homes. “We’ve been working a lot of hours because there’s just not staff to cover it.”

Link is expecting a baby, and said she’d considered not taking her full maternity leave because she feared there wouldn’t be enough staff without her.

“If I’m there, I know they’re getting the care they need. It’s hard,” Link said.

The problem is common among most social services providers; earlier this year, the county’s mental health and drug and alcohol divisions warned of a similar crisis. The common thread is Medicaid, the joint state and federal program that covers many of the people who receive care from providers like CPARC.

Base rates for Medicaid are persistently low and go years with no adjustment, which squeezes the bank accounts of provider agencies and limits how much they can pay front-line caregivers.

The ability of her agency and others like it to attract and retain staff is “bound by the Medicaid reimbursement rates that are set by the state of Pennsylvania,” Couldridge said.

"We are beholden to those rates, the state sets those rates we have no control over them,” Couldridge said. “They’re flat funded year after year and the cost of business goes up every year. Yes, we’re a nonprofit, but we have to pay for gas, health insurance for employees, liability insurance, every year that climbs.”

This leaves essentially zero headroom to raise employee pay or offer recruitment or retention bonuses, and subsequently an exodus toward jobs with higher pay and less stress.

Industry estimates put average wages for direct-support workers in Pennsylvania at $13.20 per hour, said Holly Turner, Director of Advocacy at CPARC. The vacancy rate in PA for such positions is around 30 percent, and turnover at 60 percent, Turner said.

The issue existed long before COVID-19, but the tight labor market resulting from the pandemic has amplified the problem, which is itself having further negative effects on employment, Turner said.

“Parents have left jobs or lost jobs because their adult child’s program closed,” Turner said.

Medicaid payments for many disability services, including CPARC’s facilities, comes from a “waiver” program under which the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services waives its requirements for institutional care and allows Pennsylvania to dedicate a portion of funding to an individual’s care within their community.

But waiver programs are not entitlements in the same way direct-payment Medicaid programs are, resulting in a waitlist thousands of people long in Pennsylvania, with hundreds in Cumberland and Perry counties alone, Turner said.

Advocates are asking for $540 million in state COVID-19 relief funds – a figure compiled by Pennsylvania Advocacy and Resources for Autism and Intellectual Disability based on its membership’s current capacity shortages, said Mark Davis, the organization’s president and CEO.

From there, providers would also need a commitment from the commonwealth to increase Medicaid reimbursements on a consistent basis in order to retain the staff they’ve hired.

Pennsylvania has the cash on hand – the state budget anticipates spending only about $1 billion of the $7.3 billion received as federal COVID-19 stimulus, with $2.5 billion appropriated to the state “rainy day fund.” Advocates say there’s no reason they’re aware of that the state couldn’t dedicate a portion of that money to raising wages for Medicaid-dependent providers of disability services.

“Unless we have immediate relief and then long term investment into the adult system, we will have a collapse of the system,” Turner said. “The storm is already here.”

Disabled individuals themselves are already feeling the pressure. Bryan Reynolds lives in one of CPARC’s group homes, where he described a “good life” for himself and his fellow residents. But amidst the staffing shortages and waiver delays, Reynolds said he feared those services may suddenly become unavailable.

That uncertainty is often manifested in the behavior of residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Link said.

“Since we’ve been dealing with a staffing crisis, a lot of homes are just running through multiple different staffs, and they wonder why these individuals’ behaviors are skyrocketing – it’s because they don’t know these people,” Link said. “Having consistency is very, very important.”

After years of waiting, Dave Simonic said a waiver had been approved and funded for his disabled adult son to move into a group home – but with space unavailable, “it looks like we may be waiting endlessly for this opportunity to happen. “

“It’s unfortunate that we now have consolidated residential facilities instead of expanding and increasing the number of facilities out there,” Simonic said. “It’s unfortunate that we cannot pay staff basically a living wage to help support those people in need.”

As capacity decreases, the stream of individuals in need has not – one of the most difficult pieces is when a disabled person gets old enough to be out of the school system.

“When they become adults and leave school, they fall off a cliff into adult services,” Turner said.

The transition is well-known among the families of the disabled, and is only going to get more stressful for them unless the funding situation is fixed, Simonic said.

“It’s the reality check of when that yellow bus stops coming,” he said.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

