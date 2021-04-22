 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April snow showers bring ... a warmer outlook next week in Cumberland County
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured
Cumberland County

April snow showers bring ... a warmer outlook next week in Cumberland County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This footage was filmed and produced 20 April 2021. Late April snow fell in Ohio on Tuesday, April 20. Although it is not so unusual to have now in April, it is definitely rare to have this much of snow for the state. Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati were getting so much snow that the record of April snow might be broken on April 21. Video Location: Lithopolis, Ohio, US

Extreme weather changes are in full bloom for Cumberland County this week as the area deals with wind chills, freeze warnings and ... snow.

A light coating of snow fell across the county Wednesday morning after temperatures in the region dipped into the low 30s overnight.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service followed Thursday morning's freeze warning with another freeze warning issued from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday. NWS says temperatures will drop to the mid 30s by early Friday morning for the region.

This week's run of blustery cold weather starts to shift by the weekend, with the forecast calling for highs in the 60s and winds to ease up.

That cold weather will be a distant memory by next week, where highs are expected to reach the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News