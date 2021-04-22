April snow showers bring ... a warmer outlook next week in Cumberland County

Extreme weather changes are in full bloom for Cumberland County this week as the area deals with wind chills, freeze warnings and ... snow.

A light coating of snow fell across the county Wednesday morning after temperatures in the region dipped into the low 30s overnight.

The National Weather Service followed Thursday morning's freeze warning with another freeze warning issued from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday. NWS says temperatures will drop to the mid 30s by early Friday morning for the region.

This week's run of blustery cold weather starts to shift by the weekend, with the forecast calling for highs in the 60s and winds to ease up.

That cold weather will be a distant memory by next week, where highs are expected to reach the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

