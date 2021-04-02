Appointments open at Cumberland County vaccination site next week as Phase 1B goes into effect Monday

Multiple appointment times are available at the Cumberland County Vaccination Clinic on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 717-918-9880 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone line will be closed Saturday, April 3. To schedule an appointment at a county vaccine clinic online, residents can visit https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/vaccine.

People can check if they are eligible to receive the vaccine by using the Department of Health's Your Turn tool at the department's website.

For those who want to volunteer at a clinic, the county has directions on volunteering and other information about the COVID-19 vaccine on its website at ccpa.net/vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new appointments come as new eligibility guidelines go into place in Pennsylvania.

As of Wednesday, emergency responders, grocery workers and people in other high-risk groups were able to schedule their appointments immediately.