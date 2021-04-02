 Skip to main content
Appointments open at Cumberland County vaccination site next week as Phase 1B goes into effect Monday
Appointments open at Cumberland County vaccination site next week as Phase 1B goes into effect Monday

Unfilled syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 PAUL W. GILLESPIE, CAPITAL GAZETTE

Multiple appointment times are available at the Cumberland County Vaccination Clinic on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 717-918-9880 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone line will be closed Saturday, April 3. To schedule an appointment at a county vaccine clinic online, residents can visit https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/vaccine.

People can check if they are eligible to receive the vaccine by using the Department of Health's Your Turn tool at the department's website.

For those who want to volunteer at a clinic, the county has directions on volunteering and other information about the COVID-19 vaccine on its website at ccpa.net/vaccine.

The new appointments come as new eligibility guidelines go into place in Pennsylvania.

As of Wednesday, emergency responders, grocery workers and people in other high-risk groups were able to schedule their appointments immediately.

Starting Monday, all other workers in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine plan will be eligible, a group that includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees.

Next up, starting April 12, will be Phase 1C, which includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, communications and media, public health, legal services, finance and construction.

Everyone else can start making vaccine appointments on April 19.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

