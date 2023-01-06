Apple salsa, orange cream milkshakes, and blended mushroom steakhouse burgers highlight Farm Show Food Court offerings

Many consider the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Food Court to be the state’s dining room.

Here, visitors can chow down on cheesesteak, pierogis, breaded mushrooms, maple yogurt and apple dumplings — Pennsylvania grown, Pennsylvania cooked, Pennsylvania eaten.

During this 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, they also can try orange cream milkshakes, blended mushroom steakhouse burgers and everything from apple salsa to fried zucchini.

Although the Farm Show opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, the Food Court in the Giant Expo Hall opened Friday with free parking. During the Farm Show, there’s also a Food Court in the Main Exhibition Hall.

The Farm Show runs through 5 p.m. Jan. 14 in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets. Admission is free but parking costs $15 a vehicle, payable this year only with a credit card or Visa and MasterCard pre-purchased gift cards. No cash will be accepted. Several Food Court vendors also only accept credit cards this year.

Farm Show visitors have been eating Pennsylvania foods ever since they bought baked potatoes for a nickel in 1923.

“There is nothing like the Farm Show Food Court,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding said. “You can sample delicious Pennsylvania agricultural products for every taste. We invite you to meet the neighbors who produce your food and support them.”

Thousands of visitors do just that, tasting a variety of food while supporting the nonprofit Pennsylvania agricultural commodity organizations.

Here are the commodity booths and their food offerings (plus one booth from the Farm Show caterer):

Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association: honey, honey sweetened ice cream, honey sweetened waffles and beehive products.

Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers Inc.: baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, french fries, potato doughnuts and pierogies.

Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association: chocolate, vanilla and orange cream milkshakes, deep fried mozzarella cubes, toasted cheese sandwiches, chocolate or white milk, ice cream sundaes and ice cream cones.

Pennsylvania Livestock Association: roast beef sandwiches, pork barbecue sandwiches, lamb stew, hot dogs, Italian sausage, cheesesteak and hot ham barbecue.

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council: maple syrup, maple crumb sugar, maple sugar, maple candy, maple sundaes, frozen maple yogurt, maple cotton candy, maple cream, maple drops, maple suckers, Mapleaid and maple cookbooks.

Pennsylvania Mushroom Growers Cooperative: blended mushroom steakhouse burgers, wild portabella mushroom jerky, breaded mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, shredded portabella mushroom nachos, mushroom soup and mushroom salad.

Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association: vegetable soup, chicken corn soup, broccoli cheese soup, veggie burgers, corn dogs, corn nuggets, batter dipped vegetables, blooming onions, fried pickles, strawberry surprise, raspberry lemonade, pumpkin or blueberry funnel cake, berry-battered Oreos and berry-melon infused water.

Penn Ag Industries Service Corp.: chicken breast sandwich, chicken parmesan sandwich, turkey barbecue, turkey chili, breakfast pretzel roll sandwiches, tilapia sandwiches, trout sandwiches, trout chowder, hot dogs, dressed hot dogs, chicken tenders, pulled pork sandwiches, pulled pork nachos, red beet eggs, mustard eggs, hemp tea and chocolate or white milk.

State Horticultural Association: apples, apple dumplings, caramel apples, cider, hot cider, cider slushies, cider doughnuts, apple butter, dried apples, apple sauce and peach salsa and apple salsa.

Pennsylvania FFA Foundation: pizza with up to ﬁve toppings and lemonade, apple cider, chocolate milk, white milk.

C and J Catering: All-American burger, rodeo burger, turkey legs, macaroni and cheese, soft pretzels, coffee, hot cocoa, soda and bottled water.

Photos: Food selections at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show