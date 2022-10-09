Appalachian Trail Conservancy moves its regional office into the Craighead House in South Middleton Township

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has moved its regional office into the second floor of the Craighead House at 318 E. Old York Road in South Middleton Township.

Volunteers refurbished and converted the upstairs rooms into office space for eight ATC staff members who started using the historic building in early September, said Tom Benjey, a board member with the Craighead House Committee Corp.

“We’re very pleased with having them as a tenant,” he said. “The ATC is the kind of tenant we were looking for. They have a mission that melds with our mission.”

A decade ago, a group of local residents took ownership of the house and launched a grassroots effort to not only restore the building, but to develop it into a nature and education center with talks and interactive programs for children and adults.

From the beginning, the goal has been to return the house to how it looked in the 1930s when the Craighead children were the most active. Back then, the building served as the summer retreat of twin brothers John and Frank Craighead Jr. along with their younger sister Jean Craighead George.

The brothers became naturalists credited with saving the grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park and drafting the language that became the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. They also popularized falconry in the U.S.

Their sister drew inspiration from the landscape and went on to write over 100 young adult books related to nature. Her work includes the Newberry Award winning book “Julie of the Wolves” along with “The Summer of the Falcon,” which documented what it was like to grow up in central Pennsylvania during the 1930s.

George wrote a chapter about the Appalachian Trail in one of her books, Benjey said. It was one of the first writings of any length about the trail that runs almost 2,200 miles from Maine to Georgia, he said.

The regional office occupies every room on the second floor except for the bedroom of George, Benjey said. The committee plans to develop that space into a museum exhibit in recognition of her career as a writer, which started when she was a teenager staying at the summer retreat.

ATC is paying rent to the committee to offset the cost of upkeep, Benjey said. “We have a lot of expenses there. Besides utilities, we got insurance which is significant. We always have something to repair.”

Aside from the second floor, ATC staff members have access to a large meeting room on the east side of the first floor in which the committee recently installed a digital projector in the ceiling for presentations.

Outside, on the second floor, the tenants have been using as an informal meeting space a summer porch the twin brothers used to sleep on during overnight stays, Benjey said. “It has a great view.

“Having people there is a good thing in the daytime,” he said. “It deters wrongdoers. If the place is occupied, it helps with the insurance because insurance companies don’t like to insure empty houses or buildings.”

ATC staff members use the same parking lot as visitors to the house.

Second floor restoration work included removing wallpaper, sealing cracks in the walls, painting the rooms, refinishing the woodwork and sanding and refinishing the floors, Benjey said. Volunteers also removed a tub in the upstairs bathroom, converting that space into a coffee nook complete with a sink and cabinets, he said.

“I think they’re happy in their new location,” John Coyle, president of the committee’s board of directors, said of the ATC workers.

“It’s nice for them to work at a place with a little bit more room and beautiful outdoor scenery,” Coyle said. “And they are allowed to bring their pets work, ,two at a time. That was in the lease. This will be good for all of us. At this point, we’re just trying to get used to each other. We’re happy to have them. I think it’s a good match.”

In February, South Middleton Township took over ownership of the former ATC Mid-Atlantic regional office building near Children’s Lake.

That building is vacant as the township gets ready to solicit proposals from consulting engineers to evaluate the condition of the property and to conduct an analysis of its possible future uses, Township Manager Cory Adams said Friday.

While there is talk of maybe using the building for parks and recreation programming, that has yet to be determined and will be based on what the township needs to do to upgrade and renovate the interior, Adams said.