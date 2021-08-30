Apartment complex proposed in Walnut Bottom corridor in South Middleton

South Middleton Township supervisors reviewed sketch plans last week for a proposed apartment complex in the township’s growing Walnut Bottom corridor, as well as a conditional-use request for a proposed cluster of single-family units in a Wellhead Protection Overlay Zoning District in the township.

At a supervisors meeting Thursday night, project engineer Ryan Rhoades presented plans for a four-story, 68 unit apartment complex proposed along Eastgate Drive. The proposed location is an undeveloped site near the intersection of Eastgate Drive and Walnut Bottom Road. Developers are Lou and Shelly Capozzi. Shelly Capozzi sits on the South Middleton Township Board of Supervisors.

The site is in a C-2, or light commercial township zone. The developers’ next step would be to request a zoning change to convert the property to a town center district zone.

The town center district zone was created by the township in August 2020 and specifically relates to the Walnut Bottom corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and North Hanover Street/Holly Pike.

Project representatives said they hope the proposed apartments would attract young couples.