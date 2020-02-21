Answering the Call: Recovery for fire victims starts at the scene

The work to help families recover from fires begins while firefighters are still on the scene and continues long after the flames are extinguished.
Lisa Landis, regional director of communications and marketing for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania, said its volunteers are dispatched to the scenes of disasters, including fires, just as any other first responder would be. The person in command at the scene makes a call to a national dispatch center that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That center then sends out a team from the appropriate region.
The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania covers 50 counties with nine chapter offices at which supplies are staged. Landis said there are 70 employees and about 3,500 volunteers ready to answer the call.
“They respond as soon as they are dispatched. Within two hours, they are on the scene,” she said.
Teams of two or three begin the response with a stop at the chapter office to pick up the paperwork they’ll need and the appropriate equipment for the type of disaster to which they are responding. For the recent fires in Carlisle and Boiling Springs, that office is in Harrisburg.
They head to the scene in a Red Cross vehicle that’s outfitted with standard equipment like comfort kits that contain personal care items. Landis said they also have a canteen unit that is stocked with snacks and water for first responders on the scene of larger incidents.
“We’ll come out and provide a little bit of relief for them, too,” she said.
On scene
At the scene, the team connects with the on-scene command and meets with the families to assess the situation and to “carve out the immediate needs and what the path to recovery will be,” Landis said.
The goal is to meet the immediate needs of providing shelter, food and clothing. To do this, Landis said the Red Cross gives them a money card to give them the autonomy to select a hotel or to buy the clothes they need.
“We really give them a little freedom to select what they need the most,” she said.
The Red Cross team also assesses special needs like prescriptions or medical equipment.
“We help connect those resources and help them get the medications or medical equipment they might need,” Landis said.
Landis said the American Red Cross representatives continue to work with the affected families beyond the initial incident itself to help them rebuild. For example, they will help them get new copies of documents like passports or birth certificates or help them find a replacement car.
But, the assistance goes above and beyond the tangible items lost to flames. The Red Cross also has a full complement of volunteers who are trained in spiritual care, mental health and even pet bereavement.
“A loss like this can be devastating. It can be life-altering. We make sure they have the resources they need to put the pieces back together,” Landis said.
Caseworkers with the Red Cross will start backing off as the family becomes more stable and able to stand on its own.
Community support
Even as the American Red Cross is doing its work, family, neighbors and the community tend to rally around the victims.
After the deadly fire on Third Street in Boiling Springs on Feb. 4, social media posts provided sizes for clothing and preferences for gift cards for some of the eight people displaced from the apartment building. Though currently closed for the season, the Sugar Shack opened its doors to serve as a collection point for donations.
Family members went into action to help the victims of the Sunday fire on South East Street, collecting clothing and gift cards to help the couple get back on their feet.
A GoFundMe page and a bank account were quickly set up for a family affected by Monday’s fire on Chestnut Avenue. The “Sally Hodge Williams & Family—Home Fire” page had raised $5,240 of its $20,000 goal as of Friday morning.
The page describes the challenge faced by a family that lost everything.
“Sadly, their home was completely destroyed and all of their possessions were lost,” it reads. “They’ll need to find a new place to live and a security deposit/1st/last month rent is pretty standard for all rental property. Additionally, they’ll need 3 beds, 3 mattresses and box springs, living room and dining room furniture, kitchen supplies, clothes, shoes, coats, linens, and the long list goes on.”
