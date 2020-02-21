Answering the Call: Recovery for fire victims starts at the scene

“We’ll come out and provide a little bit of relief for them, too,” she said.

On scene

At the scene, the team connects with the on-scene command and meets with the families to assess the situation and to “carve out the immediate needs and what the path to recovery will be,” Landis said.

The goal is to meet the immediate needs of providing shelter, food and clothing. To do this, Landis said the Red Cross gives them a money card to give them the autonomy to select a hotel or to buy the clothes they need.

“We really give them a little freedom to select what they need the most,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Red Cross team also assesses special needs like prescriptions or medical equipment.

“We help connect those resources and help them get the medications or medical equipment they might need,” Landis said.

Landis said the American Red Cross representatives continue to work with the affected families beyond the initial incident itself to help them rebuild. For example, they will help them get new copies of documents like passports or birth certificates or help them find a replacement car.