Answering the Call: Carlisle police detective puts together pieces of the puzzle

When the average person walks into a home that’s been devastated by fire they see a gray-black landscape of soot and ash.
That’s not what Carlisle Police Detective Tom Dolan sees.
“When I go in, I see all kinds of patterns which tell me where the fire was going,” he said.
Dolan started his career as a 911 dispatcher before becoming a private fire investigator. He’s earned certifications from the National Board of Fire Service, Office of the Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner and the International Association of Arson Investigators — an achievement that took five years to complete and that he’s maintained since 2003.
He brought all that experience to the police department when he became an officer in 2006.
On scene
Dolan said he typically arrives at the scene of the fire when the firefighters are still at work.
It’s important for him to get there early so that he can get started, Union Fire Company Chief Brian Hamilton said.
Upon arrival, Dolan walks through the scene with the chief or on-scene supervisor, looking for burn patterns or smoke staining starting on the outside of the structure.
“I work the scene backwards. I work from the least damage to the most amount of fire damage,” he said.
In the Chestnut Avenue fire in Carlisle, for example, Dolan said he started in the first floor living room and worked his way up to the second floor while watching for fire patterns that would show the direction the fire moved through the house or for burn patterns that pointed to the area of origin.
Hamilton said crews overhauling the scene will do what they need to do to make sure there’s no active fire, but will preserve a suspected area of origin until Dolan can take a look at it.
The cause
You have free articles remaining.
The process of finding the cause once the area of origin is determined follows the scientific method students are taught at school, Dolan said.
At a scene like the one from Sunday’s fire on South East Street in Carlisle, Dolan said he will look at the items in the kitchen — a stove, microwave, refrigerator, electrical wiring — and eliminate the items that didn’t start the fire.
In this case, metal on the stove was severely oxidized, producing an effect like rusting that is the result of intense heat. Dolan said he saw that behind a pot on the stove, and checked the burners and wires to find they weren’t damaged. Nothing was in the oven.
He tracked the burn patterns through the house and determined they burned out of the kitchen.
Dolan said he uses the physical evidence he discovers at a scene and combines it with information from the residents, the firefighters who were first on the scene and witnesses such as the person who makes the call to 911.
At the South East Street fire scene, that all led Dolan to determine that unattended cooking caused the fire.
“[The occupants’] statements were consistent with the fire damage and what the first-in firefighter at the scene told me,” Dolan said.
There is, however, a certain point in a fire in which there’s nothing left for investigators to see. Dolan said he might get to an area of origin, but everything in that area is destroyed. That’s what happened in the fire on Chestnut Street, which he said had “several ignition scenarios” that could make it impossible to ever know what caused the fire.
Time on site
Dolan said the time spent at a fire scene typically correlates to the size of the fire, but averages out to three or four hours. Larger scale fires, such as the 2012 fire at the former Masland/IAC building, could be as much as three or four days or longer.
In December 1994, an early morning fire destroyed part of the Logan Valley Mall near Altoona. Fifty-nine fire companies fought the fire, which caused a loss of $50 million. Dolan said one of the investigators for that fire was on the scene for six weeks.
In addition to interviewing witnesses and firefighters at the scene, Dolan said he talks to the homeowners after the fire to get an idea of the layout of the house and where different items in the house may have been located before the fire since those items can be moved as crews fight the fire or perform overhauling activities.
Dolan said he even takes items back into the home to reset it to a pre-fire scenario to give him an idea of how the fire traveled.
This attention to the details of the home, fire patterns, individual statements from residents and firefighters and the recording of the initial 911 call all combine to point Dolan to the cause of the fire.
“Every fire generally burns the same, but every scene is different,” he said. “It’s like putting a puzzle back together.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.