Answering the Call: Carlisle police detective puts together pieces of the puzzle

In the Chestnut Avenue fire in Carlisle, for example, Dolan said he started in the first floor living room and worked his way up to the second floor while watching for fire patterns that would show the direction the fire moved through the house or for burn patterns that pointed to the area of origin.

Hamilton said crews overhauling the scene will do what they need to do to make sure there’s no active fire, but will preserve a suspected area of origin until Dolan can take a look at it.

The cause

The process of finding the cause once the area of origin is determined follows the scientific method students are taught at school, Dolan said.

At a scene like the one from Sunday’s fire on South East Street in Carlisle, Dolan said he will look at the items in the kitchen — a stove, microwave, refrigerator, electrical wiring — and eliminate the items that didn’t start the fire.

In this case, metal on the stove was severely oxidized, producing an effect like rusting that is the result of intense heat. Dolan said he saw that behind a pot on the stove, and checked the burners and wires to find they weren’t damaged. Nothing was in the oven.

He tracked the burn patterns through the house and determined they burned out of the kitchen.