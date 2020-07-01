You are the owner of this article.
Another employee at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation tests positive for COVID-19
Another employee at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation tests positive for COVID-19

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

A total of five employees at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive for the illness.

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced Wednesday that another staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual had little to no contact with residents, according to a news release issued by Cumberland County, which operates the nursing home. The employee was not at the facility when symptoms began.

Since the pandemic began, five employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including two employees who tested positive Monday.

Several staff members who worked with the person have been tested and are self-monitoring at home prior to returning to work in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

