Another Claremont employee tests positive, while another shows symptoms

Cumberland County on Wednesday said another staff member at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19, and another employee is showing symptoms of the disease.

With the new positive, Claremont has had eight staff members test positive since the pandemic began, with three of them getting the positive test results this week. No residents have tested positive.

The county said staffers who have tested positive are in isolation or have recovered.

The facility is working with the state Department of Health to conduct universal testing for the virus.