Another Claremont employee tests positive, while another shows symptoms
alert top story

Another Claremont employee tests positive, while another shows symptoms

{{featured_button_text}}
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is one of the long-term care facilities in the county that has positive COVID-19 cases among its staff.

 provided by Cumberland County

Cumberland County on Wednesday said another staff member at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19, and another employee is showing symptoms of the disease.

With the new positive, Claremont has had eight staff members test positive since the pandemic began, with three of them getting the positive test results this week. No residents have tested positive.

The county said staffers who have tested positive are in isolation or have recovered.

The facility is working with the state Department of Health to conduct universal testing for the virus.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Gov. Wolf discusses required mask-wearing benefits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News