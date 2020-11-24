Analysis: Mapping out the 2020 vote in Cumberland County

The skew down-ballot also suggests that conservative voters who turned out for Trump were more motivated to vote Republican down the ticket, observed Terry Madonna, a professor and Pennsylvnai pollster with Franklin & Marshall College

“Biden didn’t have any coattails,” Madonna observed. “Even though he may not have done as well as he did four years ago, Trump did have coattails.”

The leftward shift in the suburbs is taking place at different paces in different parts of the state, Madonna observed. In the Philadelphia suburbs, Democrats have made down-ballot inroads, effectively purging the GOP from the collar counites.

That clearly isn’t the case in Cumberland.

“It’s an evolution that takes place over time, and it’s not taking place everywhere to the same degree,” Madonna said, with clear indications that a new crop of voters who supported Biden in Cumberland County “either didn’t vote at all down-ballot, or they voted for Perry and other Republicans.”

