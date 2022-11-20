AmVets post distributes meals, care packages to veterans at four Carlisle area nursing homes

Veterans at four local nursing homes have something to be thankful for this holiday season.

Volunteers with AmVets Post 274 in Carlisle have prepared and distributed about 125 dinners and 45 care packages to residents at Thornwald Home, Chapel Pointe, Green Ridge Village and the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s a great cause,” said Bill Croft, financial adviser for the Carlisle chapter of the Sons of the AmVets. “This is one of those times for our post to pay respect to the veterans.

“We really appreciate the veterans,” he said. “They don’t get enough credit. They go through some bad times.”

Each dinner consists of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. Each container is decorated with a small U.S. flag and includes a thank you note, Croft said.

He said the care packages are being provided to veterans who can’t eat turkey due to a lack of teeth, a dietary issue or some other reason. Each care package contains pudding, apple sauce, an orange, crackers, a piece of pumpkin pie and no-slip stockings to keep their feet warm.

The dinners and care packages were the idea of Arlene Graver, a member of the ladies auxiliary, Croft said. “We were sitting at the AmVets post when it was brought to my attention. She thought why don’t we pay tribute to the veterans? I thought it was a great idea and ran with it. She gave me all the information with the homes.”

Croft became the contact person between the post and the four nursing homes. It was his job to coordinate the distribution with the activity directors of each facility. Post member Walt Ernst also had a leading role in the effort.