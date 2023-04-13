Tom Petsinis isn't sure how his restaurant was selected for a feature on America's Best Restaurants, but on Thursday morning a film crew van pulled into Rustic Tavern's parking lot.

Based in Florence, Kentucky, the national media and marketing company travels across the country to highlight independently owned restaurants as part of its "America's Best Restaurants Roadshow," the company said in a news release.

"We look for restaurants that consumers would eat at weekly, that are easy to get to, clean and have a solid reputation in their community," America's Best Restaurants founder and CEO Matt Plapp said.

Restaurants can either apply or be nominated by customers.

Petsinis said he received a phone call from America's Best Restaurants for a feature on Rustic Tavern.

"I really didn't know anything about it," he said. "It sounded like fun, and we can do it."

Petsinis bought the restaurant at 823 Newville Road in North Middleton Township with his wife, Penny, in August 2002 and opened for business in December that year.

Rustic Tavern's name pays tribute to Petsinis' father, who owned a restaurant in Shippensburg called the Rustic Inn, he said.

The space previously housed the Fireside restaurant, and The Sentinel reported in 2012 that it was converted from a gas station to a restaurant in the 1950s.

"We kind of bought a bar ... that had a little bit of food, and pretty much turned it into a restaurant with a bar," Petsinis said.

Rustic Tavern is known for its crab cakes and steaks, as well as other seafood and pasta and has won several Best of Cumberland County awards.

"On top of fitting the type of local restaurant we love to feature, I was impressed by the awards they've won over the years for their crab cakes, seafood and steaks," Plapp said. "When a restaurant is voted for year over year by customers, that says a lot."

That food could be on the menu for the episode itself.

"The team will discuss that onsite with the owners when they meet before filming," Plapp said. "We typically feature a few of their staples and then items that are in your face."

In addition to diving into Rustic Tavern's menu, America's Best Restaurants will also air an on-camera interview with the Petsinis.

After 21 years of business, Tom Petsinis continues to work the grill and complete prep work while Penny Petsinis runs operations at the front of the house.

"We're honored to get to help tell the story of restaurants like Rustic Tavern," Plapp said. "To be brought into their lives and help others hear the journey they've been on, it's a truly great experience."

Tom Petsinis said his favorite part about owning the restaurant is "really good customers and employees" who helped Rustic Tavern pull through difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know, we're lucky to be in Carlisle, [it's] a great community and [we're] looking to do if for another 20-some years," he said.

The episode's premier date will be announced on Rustic Tavern's Facebook page and will be available to view on America's Best Restaurants' website.