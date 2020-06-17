American Red Cross begins testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross on Wednesday announced that for a limited time beginning this week, it will test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
As the organization battles a country-wide blood shortage, it received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to send samples of blood donations to laboratories for antibody tests. Samples of the blood will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.
Though a positive antibody test does not necessarily confirm infection or immunity, the Red Cross is offering that information to those who donate blood, platelet and plasma.
“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days and will be on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
In addition to offering antibody tests, anyone who donates blood in the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the Blood Donor App, visiting the website or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
There are also a few blood drives that will take place in the area:
- June 18 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Carlisle Fire & Rescue, 177 Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle
- June 18 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Christian Church, 106 W. High St., New Bloomfield
- June 19 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Shippensburg Church of the Brethren, 253 E. Garfield St., Shippensburg
- June 23 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Comfort Suites, 10 S. Hanover St., Carlisle
- June 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Saville Brethren in Christ Church, 1774 Liberty Valley Road, Ickesburg
- June 29 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 51 W. Main St., Newville
- June 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Carlisle Christian Fellowship, 1825 Suncrest Drive, Carlisle
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.