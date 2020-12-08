 Skip to main content
American Association of University Women Carlisle to award $1,500 in scholarships

American Association of University Women Carlisle to award $1,500 in scholarships

AAUW logo

The American Association of University Women Carlisle will award $1,500 in scholarships for the 2021 academic year.

The scholarship committee is seeking female candidates enrolling in undergraduate, graduate or continuing educational programs, in keeping with AAUW’s mission of advocating for equity for women and girls through higher education.

For information on scholarship application deadlines, requirements and application form, go to Carlisle-pa.aauw.net or write to AAUW Carlisle Branch, ATTN: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 815, Carlisle, PA 17013.

AAUW membership is open to anyone with a degree from a two- or four-year accredited institution. More information is available at aauw.org/membership

