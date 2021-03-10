AllBetterCare changes name to UPMC Urgent Care

AllBetterCare Urgent Care recently changed its name to UPMC Urgent Care, joining the health system's network of 13 urgent care clinics in the state.

AllBetterCare had locations in Silver Spring Township and South Middleton Township, as well as in Harrisburg.

Days and hours of operation will remain the same, and patients can receive walk-in care at the urgent care locations for help with minor illnesses and injuries. UPMC Urgent Care also offers vaccinations, school and work physicals, occupational health, basic laboratory and imaging services, and more.

The new locations will also move into the integrated Epic electronic health record (EHR) platform used by UPMC Pinnacle. UPMC patients will be able to view appointments, health summaries, test results and health reminders through the MyPinnacleHealth portal.

UPMC Pinnacle also announced on Monday that it is opening UPMC West Shore Orthopaedics in Hampden Township on April 1. The practice will be located at 1830 Good Hope Road and will share the same site as Arlington Orthopaedics-UPMC, which opens on March 15.

