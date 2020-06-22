Aldi adds curbside grocery pick up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aldi is adding curbside grocery pick-up to nearly 600 stores across the country by the end of July, including stores in Carlisle, Silver Spring Township and Lower Allen Township.

The program was successfully piloted in select markets before being rolled out nationwide.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi US.

To find the nearest Aldi store that offers Curbside Grocery Pickup, visit shop.ALDI.us or open the Aldi mobile app. Shoppers can fill their online carts and select a pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots are marked, and an employee will load groceries into their car.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.