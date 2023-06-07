The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has upgraded its Air Quality Alert from Code Orange to Code Red Wednesday.

The DEP said widespread smoke from forest fires in eastern Canada is affecting air quality in Pennsylvania.

A Code Red alert means air pollution concentrations in the region are unhealthy, and the general public may experience mild health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

The upgraded alert includes all counties in the Midstate.

The National Weather Service said there is also an elevated risk of wildfire spread Wednesday due to a combination of dry and breezy conditions. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday for the Susquehanna Valley.

A Code Orange alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Areas affected by the alert are Cumberland, Potter, northern Clinton, northern Centre, ,southern Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, northern Lycoming, Sullivan, southern Clinton, southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and http://www.aqpartners.state.pa.us.