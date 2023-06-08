The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a second Code Red Air Quality Alert this week.

After a Code Orange Tuesday and a Code Red Wednesday, the DEP said another Code Red alert will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. The alert area includes all of the Midstate.

Under a Code Red, everyone may experience health effects from the air pollution, and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

The DEP and National Weather Service advise people to limit their time doing exercise or strenuous activity outdoors.

The DEP said Wednesday that it expects Pennsylvania to continue to see haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires through at least Friday.

Carlisle Borough announced it will not open the Carlisle Community Pool Thursday due to air quality concerns for patrons and staff.