Aide sentenced to probation in Claremont abuse case

A sentencing deal has been accepted for one of the individuals involved in a case of alleged abuse at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jada Leslie, 23, will serve three years of supervised probation and be prohibited from working in a dependent care facility under a sentence that was issued Tuesday by county Common Pleas Judge Christylee Peck.

Peck agreed to the sentencing recommended by the county district attorney’s office. Leslie pleaded guilty to an endangerment charge, while other charges against her, including simple assault, harassment and stalking, were dismissed.

Leslie, along with Leanne Wettrich, 33, was charged late last year as part of an investigation by Middlesex Township Police into abuse allegations at Claremont.

In a court affidavit, Detective Jeffrey Franks wrote that an informant at Claremont told police that they had witnessed Leslie and Wettrich, both of whom were nurse’s aides at the home, abusing residents and recording it on their cellphones.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}