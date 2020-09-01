 Skip to main content
AHEC to reopen for weekends starting Labor Day weekend

AHEC

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center is at 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

The U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center in Middlesex Township will reopen its weekend hours to the public starting this Labor Day weekend.

Starting Saturday, hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Weekend hours to the public had been stopped in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center noted that safety guidelines are in place to protect visitors and employees, with masks or face coverings required to enter the building. Social distancing is also required, and wipes and hand sanitizer is available throughout the facility.

At this time, Ridgway Hall Research Room will remain closed to the public, though outdoor exhibits remain open with recommendations for social distancing.

For more information, visit www.usahec.org.

