AHEC cancels Army Heritage Days; Foundry Day also canceled

Two more high profile events in Cumberland County have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Army Heritage Days, originally scheduled for May 16-17, was canceled in recognition of recommendations against large-group gatherings from the Department of Defense and the state, according to the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center website.
"We are disappointed that we must cancel our most popular event. However, it is for the health and wellness of our 8-10 thousand visitors that we host annually for this event. We look forward to seeing visitors again for Army Heritage Days in May of 2021," the announcement said.
AHEC also said in the announcement that while many onsite events were canceled, some lectures and education programs continue online. Information on those programs is available at the AHEC website and on the organization's social media pages.
The annual Foundry Day event in Boiling Springs, originally scheduled for June 6, has also been canceled.
Sponsored by the Yellow Breeches Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, the Foundry Day Committee and the Boiling Springs Civic Association, Foundry Day typically brings together more than 100 juried craftsmen and artists to line Front Street and surrounding areas offering everything from handmade brooms, spun lamb’s wool, metal and glass art, several varieties of pottery, and more.
Foundry Day will be held on June 5, 2021.
