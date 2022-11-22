Agency warns of flotation device associated with a death and serious injury

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday warned consumers about the risk of drowning in connection with certain infant flotation rings.

The LUMI and MINI flotation rings sold by Otteroo Corporation has been connected with one 6-month-old's death by drowning in 2020 in Maine and one 3-month-old's serious injury after slipping through the device in 2020 in New York, according to the commission.

The commission said it is also aware of 68 incidents where infants have slipped through the head opening of the flotation ring and required immediate rescue by a caregiver.

The flotation rings are designed to fit around the neck of an infant, but the commission in its evaluation of the device found that they can deflate during use or storage, causing the child to slip out of the product.

The flotation rings were sold nationwide starting in January 2014, were previously sold online at Zulily and Amazon and are currently sold exclusively on Otteroo.

The commission said Otteroo has refused to agree to the commission's request for "an acceptable recall."

The commission urges consumers not to purchase the flotation rings and to dispose of them if they currently own one. Incidents can be reported to the commission at www.SaferProducts.gov.