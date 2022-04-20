Ag Extension: Backyard feeders fine, but residents should avoid feeding waterfowl amid avian flu concerns

With Pennsylvania being the latest state to confirm the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in commercial poultry, Penn State Extension on Wednesday offered some tips and explanations about the virus and how to prevent it from spreading.

As of April 15, HPAI has been confirmed in 27 states in the Midwest and on the East Coast, which has resulted in an estimated loss of 26 million chickens, turkeys and wild birds so far this spring, according to the extension. On April 18, Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture confirmed an HPAI presence on a Lancaster County farm, which affected 1.4 million chickens.

Because the economic danger is mostly to commercial poultry operations - with no reported health danger to humans - Penn State Extension said residents can still have backyard feeders for birds as long as they are not in proximity to poultry flocks.

"The birds that typically are attracted to feeders — songbirds and associated species — are not the species that have most often tested positive for HPAI virus to date," said Justin Brown, a wildlife veterinarian and assistant teaching professor in veterinary and biomedical sciences at Penn State. "Songbirds can be infected with these viruses but are much lower risk than other groups of birds, such as waterfowl, scavengers and so forth. Therefore, bird feeding would be unlikely to be a significant risk factor for this disease."

Though backyard feeders are mostly fine for now, the extension office suggests residents refrain from feeding ducks, geese and other waterfowl at areas where birds congregate and can potentially spread the virus.

"Feeding the ducks at your local park may discourage them from continuing on their migratory route," said Gregory Martin, poultry extension educator based in Lancaster County. "The longer they stick around, the more chances they will have to contract and spread avian flu."

The extension said HPAI is extremely infectious and often fatal to poultry, and the virus can be carried by migratory birds that are often asymptomatic to the infection. HPAI symptoms that can show up in some birds include sudden deaths in a flock, swelling of the head and facial tissues, purple discoloration of the comb and wattles, a sudden drop in feed and water consumption, diarrhea and lethargy, according to Gino Lorenzoni, assistant professor of poultry science and avian health at Penn State.

The extension said the virus poses an issue to Pennsylvania's poultry industry - the second largest agricultural sector in the state - as well as to small and backyard poultry flocks that have grown in recent years. Those who have poultry can take some precautions, especially those centering around keeping other wild birds - especially waterfowl - away from the flock. The extension suggests owners immediately clean up feed spills to avoid attracting wild birds, limit visitors to those essential for business, wear dedicated footwear to minimize potential spread of the virus, sanitize boots and tools before entering the flock premises and cleaning equipment that comes in contact with the birds.

If HPAI is detected, the state Department of Agriculture will initiate a quarantine - like it has done in Lancaster County - and officials will oversee depopulation, disposal and clean-up activities on the premises. The extension said all birds in the flock that have not died of the virus will be euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease.

For more information on avian flu, visit the extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/avian-influenza.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.