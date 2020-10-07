 Skip to main content
Ag Department: Virtual Farm Show to include butter sculpture, cooking demonstrations
Farm Show butter sculpture 2020

The 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture depicted three of Pennsylvania’s professional sports mascots, from left, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam and Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The state Department of Agriculture on Wednesday released a few more details about what will be involved with the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Secretary Russell Redding previously announced in August that the Farm Show would not be held in-person at the Harrisburg complex, but details at the time were still in development regarding what could be salvaged for a virtual event.

On Wednesday, the department said it will offer a variety of live and pre-recorded events, as well as an online resource library that will start Saturday, Jan. 9.

The show will include a traditional 1,000-pound butter sculpture, live duckling and beehive cameras available 24/7, PA Preferred Culinary Connection cooking and beverage-pairing demonstrations, evening bedtime stories for youth and live-action demonstrations from tractor pulls to other family entertainment.

The department said there will also be an opportunity for traditional, non-animal competitive events. Once new rules and regulations for COVID-19-safe competitive events are finalized, the department will announce what those competitive opportunities will be.

Full-length live events will be streamed both on the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) throughout the show, which runs from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16.

Check out photos from the 2020 Pa Farm Show:

