Ag Department: Virtual Farm Show to include butter sculpture, cooking demonstrations

The state Department of Agriculture on Wednesday released a few more details about what will be involved with the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Secretary Russell Redding previously announced in August that the Farm Show would not be held in-person at the Harrisburg complex, but details at the time were still in development regarding what could be salvaged for a virtual event.

On Wednesday, the department said it will offer a variety of live and pre-recorded events, as well as an online resource library that will start Saturday, Jan. 9.

The show will include a traditional 1,000-pound butter sculpture, live duckling and beehive cameras available 24/7, PA Preferred Culinary Connection cooking and beverage-pairing demonstrations, evening bedtime stories for youth and live-action demonstrations from tractor pulls to other family entertainment.

The department said there will also be an opportunity for traditional, non-animal competitive events. Once new rules and regulations for COVID-19-safe competitive events are finalized, the department will announce what those competitive opportunities will be.