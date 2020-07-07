After slow holiday weekend, COVID-19 numbers back up in region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The southcentral region may have seen a brief respite of newly reported COVID-19 cases, but the holiday is over, and with it, the drop in new infections.

Cumberland County only saw a moderate uptick of eight new COVID-19 cases reported by the state Department of Health Tuesday, which includes data collected on Monday. However, Dauphin and York counties are back to seeing surges in the double-digits.

Dauphin County's tally rose by 22 new cases, and the county also saw two more deaths in the latest numbers.

York County, however, rose more severely, with 41 new cases and one new death. While Cumberland and Dauphin counties' long-term care facility data has largely stayed the same or seen only a slight increase in cases, York County has steadily been growing, with Tuesday's report seeing an increase of five resident cases, one staff cases and two deaths.

Due to the way the Department of Health calculates deaths, some of those who die in nursing homes are counted toward their county of residence, which may not be where the long-term care facility is located.

Outside of the Dauphin and York counties that have reported the highest increases in the region for weeks, Lebanon and Adams counties only grew by six new cases each, while Franklin County had a sudden spike of 12 new cases.