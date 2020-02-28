After six years of being closed, Wolf Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Middlesex Township

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, March 2, on the long-awaited project to replace Wolf Bridge in Middlesex Township.
An announcement posted on the township website reads the bridge construction project could take about a year with completion expected in April 2021. Meanwhile, the current detour will remain in effect.
A public notice issued by the Cumberland County commissioners states the project will involve replacing the single-span steel truss bridge with a three-span concrete bridge.
The existing 192-foot steel bridge was constructed in 1895 and had a 10-ton weight limit. At one point, it carried an estimated 2,000 vehicles a day over the Conodoguinet Creek. This bridge was closed in September 2013 when an annual inspection revealed extensive deterioration.
The public notice mentioned that the concrete bridge will be about 270 feet in length. The span will consist of two 12-foot wide traffic lanes with 4-foot shoulders. Vertical clearance over the creek will be about 15 feet above the normal water surface elevation.
Two piers will be required — one along the south streambank and the other about 60 feet from the north streambank, according to the public notice. Both piers within the creek will be about 4 by 40 feet in size. An architectural surface treatment will be placed on both piers in order to incorporate materials into the new structure that reflect the natural character of the surrounding area.
The Sentinel reported last August that Cumberland County had secured utility approvals, acquired right-of-way and submitted final bridge engineering plans to PennDOT for review. The county has been working for years with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania State Historic and Museum Commission and the Federal Highway Administration to develop plans for the bridge’s replacement.
The Sentinel reported that the estimated $3 million construction cost will be entirely funded by federal dollars. The Wolf Bridge project is part of the county’s Bridge Capital Improvement Plan that included more than $30 million of bridge replacement or repair projects on all of its 28 county-owned bridges.
