After six years of being closed, Wolf Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Middlesex Township

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, March 2, on the long-awaited project to replace Wolf Bridge in Middlesex Township.

An announcement posted on the township website reads the bridge construction project could take about a year with completion expected in April 2021. Meanwhile, the current detour will remain in effect.

A public notice issued by the Cumberland County commissioners states the project will involve replacing the single-span steel truss bridge with a three-span concrete bridge.

The existing 192-foot steel bridge was constructed in 1895 and had a 10-ton weight limit. At one point, it carried an estimated 2,000 vehicles a day over the Conodoguinet Creek. This bridge was closed in September 2013 when an annual inspection revealed extensive deterioration.

The public notice mentioned that the concrete bridge will be about 270 feet in length. The span will consist of two 12-foot wide traffic lanes with 4-foot shoulders. Vertical clearance over the creek will be about 15 feet above the normal water surface elevation.